PEABODY — What better way to spend your 227th birthday than by admiring the showcase works of your hometown’s aspiring artists and musicians, and with a toast in your honor? We’re sure George Peabody would agree.
On the occasion of the city’s namesake’s birthday on Friday, Feb. 18, the Peabody Institute Library hosted the annual Peabody Veterans Memorial High School Student Art Show & Acoustic Coffeehouse Showcase & Reception. For two hours in the historic Sutton Room, students, family and friends soaked in the art and musical performances of more than 300 students to celebrate their hard work and creations from this past fall semester.
Light refreshments were provided by students in the Culinary Arts Department; the library Board of Trustees offered up a toast in honor of the library’s founder, philanthropist George Peabody, with his famous quote that education is “a debt due from present to future generations.”