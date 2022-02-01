January gave us temperatures that were considerably below normal. Our high reading was 50 degrees on the 5th and a low of 1 degree on the 31st. Nighttime readings were decidedly on the wintry cold side with nine days in the single digits.
This January, snow comes to mind, and lots of it for two events. The first was a bomb cyclone storm on the 17th that gave us a foot of snow accompanied by gale force winds with gusts 55 to 65 miles per hour locally. Remember, a bomb cyclone is an event that has a dramatic drop in pressure (24 millibars or more in 24 hours.)
However, the big storm of the month developed explosively on the 29th. Again, this was a long-lasting bomb cyclone (29 millibar plunge) that resulted in true blizzard conditions here at Salem. Heavy snow began near midnight and continued with fury for 20 hours and blanketed us with 24 inches of snow here at Salem.
Visibility was reduced to near zero for hours due to the extremely strong winds that prevailed throughout the storm. Massive drifts resulted in some areas. The wind actually reached hurricane force (over 74 miles per hour) at Cape Ann!
This daily amount came in second for all months of January here at Salem. It was only topped by the 2015 storm that produced 25 inches in one day.
February is here now and it usually joins up with January to produce the most wintry period of our New England weather. Our temperatures usually climb to the mid 30s during the day, falling to the low 20s by dawn.
As far as extremes, we had an unusually high reading of 71 degrees in 1985. It has been very cold at times, and in 2016 the mercury plummeted to 11 degrees below zero.
Of course, we now think again about snow. We usually receive about 15 inches. Our record-breaking month was February 2015 with 70.8 inches here at Salem. In contrast, we only had a trace of snow in 1984.
Most folks today recall the infamous February blizzard of 1978. Going back to 1969, our North Shore locale experienced a three-day nor‘easter with 101 continuous hours of snow. Gale force winds produced swirling drifts 16 to 20 feet high. The National Guard employed giant rotary plows to fight the vast amounts of wind-driven snow on the coastal highways around Ipswich and Essex.
February 2022? Time will tell.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.