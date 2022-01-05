This year, December gave us many cloudy days. There was only one day without clouds. The month was considerably warmer and dryer than normal. There were 13 days when the temperature did not go lower than 32 degrees. Our high was 62 degrees on the 12th and the low 15 on the 20th.
Precipitation was far below normal and we had a total of 3.14 inches of rain. We also had some freezing rain that made our road and walkways hazardous, especially early Christmas Day. Most of the rain fell mid-month during an event that gave us 1.17 inches of rain and a dusting of snow. Snow for the month was almost record low with a total of 0.9 inches.
January, our first full winter month is here. The perihelion of the sun occurs on the 4th at 1:52 a.m. On that day, the earth is closest to the sun. Since the angle of the sun is so low, we remain cold and the month is usually the coldest of the year.
Early in the month, we can expect our normal daytime high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 40s, while pre-sunrise readings drop into the 20s. Later in the month, highs reach mid to upper 30s and then dip down to the chilling low 20s by dawn.
Of course, we have had usual extremes. We recorded our highest January reading just last year when the mercury climbed to 72 degrees! In stark contrast, the mercury plunged to 15 degrees below zero in 1984. In our record period of 44 years, we have measured readings of zero degrees or below nine times.
Our January snowfall is usually 17 inches. However, we had the greatest amount with a total of 60 inches in 2005. That year, we had a severe two-day blizzard that gave us 30 inches of snow here at Salem. Furious gale force winds swirled the snow into massive drifts and the visibility dropped to zero.
The snow was not the only part of the event. The storm was a true mid-winter event associated with a frigid arctic air mass from Canada. We recorded 7 degrees below zero here in Salem. Extremely high tides as well as the thunderous surf along the coast produced dramatic icing displays.
We also remember in 2015 another spectacular nor'easter of blizzard proportions that gave Salem 28 inches of snow and the associated drifting.
In contrast, we have had one January with only 0.3 inches in 1980.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.