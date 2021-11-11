This year October was a month of contrasts. It was very warm at first, followed by our first coastal storm that gave us 2.36 inches of heavy rain.
Pleasant warm and dry conditions then prevailed until mid month when we measured another 0.54 inches of rain.
A week of pleasant sunny days prevailed until the 25th. An offshore storm developed explosively giving us an intense early northeaster. Heavy rain was torrential here at Salem and we measured 3.02 inches.
What was so impressive of this storm was the strong gale force winds of long duration. Locally at Salem, gusts were up to 50 mph and just offshore gusts to 70. Widespread power lines were downed and many folks experienced outage of power, cable TV and the internet. This was partially due to the trees still heavy with leaves and the fully saturated ground.
Before month’s end, a third significant coastal event ravaged our locale giving us another 2.09 inches of torrential rain. Thus, we recorded a total of 8.31 inches for the month.
The barometric pressure drop here at Salem was dramatic and fell 23.8 millibars. Not quite a bomb cyclone event here (24 millibars or more in 24 hours). We almost made it. Fortunately there was rapid clearing weather for our exciting Halloween festivities.
Temperatures were much warmer than normal with 10 days reaching 70 or more. The high for the month was 75 degrees. Most nighttime readings were warm as well, although we did dip to a chilly 37 one evening. There was no official Indian Summer for Salem this year since there was no frost locally.
November is here and we must prepare to expect those inevitably colder temperatures as our daylight hours become shorter and shorter. The transition from autumn to pre-winter season comes all too soon.
The temperature contrasts between the warm, moist air over the Gulf of Mexico and the very cold dense air of the north country are now ready to provide the necessary ingredients for the development of our pre-winter storms
While these storms normally produce rain over our coastal region, they occasionally can become an early season snowy northeaster.
Early in the month we can expect our normal daytime high temperatures to climb into the middle 50s, while early morning lows drop into the low 40s and middle 30s.
However, by month’s end the high readings average in the mid 40s. By dawn, the early morning lows dip to the chilly low 30s.
Looking back in our records, we had high readings of 80 degrees in 1987, 1993 and 1994. Our minimum was a bone chilling wintry low of 5 degrees above zero in 1989.
November precipitation is usually about 4.3 inches. However, our records reveal that we have had extreme contrasts. 1983 gave us the greatest amount of rain with 10.34 inches. In 2001, we only recorded 0.85 inches.
How about the snow? In 1987 we measured the Salem record high of 12.7 inches here in Salem from the Veterans Day storm. During our record period since 1977, we have had 20 Novembers with no measurable snow.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.