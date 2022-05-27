For a limited number of art lovers and local history buffs, Stephanie Gaskins, president and Dow curator of the Ipswich Museum, will share the sights, sites and scenes that inspired muilti-media artist and teacher Arthur Welsey Dow throughout his art career.
Though he traveled much and lived for years in New York City while teaching, his art work was influenced, drawn and rooted in the locales of Ipswich, its buildings and bridges, dunes and marshes.
Gaskins will be leading the Dow walking tour Saturday, June 25, from 2 to 3 p.m., which is being held in connection with the Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy in Andover, which is hosting its own Dow exhibition through July 31.
“We walk around the neighborhood where he lived, where his school was, where he painted. Artists at that time — and especially Dow — didn’t have a car. He lived in New York part of the time and when he was here, he painted and did sketches very nearby where he lived — within walking distance.”
“His studio was up at the very end of Spring Street near Baker’s Pond so if he looked in one direction he could see the pond and the view of downtown Ipswich with the church spires which were his favorites and then, looking out the other way, he was looking at the marshes, and the ocean and the Neck, Strawberry Hill especially,” she said.
Familar places and images of rivers, salt marshes and now long-gone clam shacks keep popping up in his work.
“He painted many places downtown, especially Water Street. And his school building was near the Green Street bridge,” she said. The tour naturally starts along the Ipswich River as a way of “seeing the river and how important it was at that time,” she said.
The tour is limited to 10-15 people, Gaskins said.
IF YOU GO
Arthur Wesley Dow’s Ipswich: A Walking Tour
Saturday, June 25
2-3 p.m.
Ipswich Museum, 54 South Main St., Ipswich
Free but registration required: www.eventbrite.com/e/arthur-wesley-dows-ipswich-a-walking-tour-tickets-315632333807