BEVERLY — Paula Borsetti has known Bobby Forster since he was a boy growing up in Beverly. She’s best friends with his mother and used to help watch him when he was a little kid.
“He’s like another son to me,” Borsetti said.
Borsetti’s devotion to Forster has taken another step with her latest fundraiser on his behalf. She has launched an effort called “Birks for Bobby” to raise money to help Forster, who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Borsetti, a retired Beverly High School art teacher, created two designs for Birkenstock sandals and is donating her commission on sales to Forster. The designs are based on two paintings by Borsetti that were inspired by him.
“My hope is that when people buy them and wear them they can tell the story and spread awareness of ALS,” Borsetti said.
Forster, who is now 33 and lives in Middletown, Rhode Island, was diagnosed eight years ago with ALS, a rare neurological disease that affects the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement.
Borsetti has held fundraisers for Forster before, including a show of her paintings that were inspired by words Forster said or things that were important to him. The two Birkenstock designs are called “Last Night I Had a Dream About the Seaside,” inspired by Forster’s love of the sea, and “Good Good Day,” inspired by his motto to always be positive.
The limited edition “Birks for Bobby” sandals cost $250 and can be ordered at https://mgsandalfactory.com/collections/paula-borsetti. The money raised will go into a trust fund that helps with Forster’s medical needs and supplies.
Page Forster, Bobby’s mother, said her son remains positive in the face of the devastating disease, and the family appreciates the continued support from Borsetti.
“Paula is wonderful,” Page Forster said. “She is a huge talent, and her heart is as big as her talent.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.