ANDOVER — The Addison Gallery of American Art’s latest installation will focus on the works of Lavaughan Jenkins, the museum’s Edward E. Elson Artist-in-Residence.
The installation, which opened last weekend and continues through July 30, provides a glimpse into the impressive body of work of the Boston-based artist has produced during the past six months as artist-in-residence.
“Pouring, squeezing, and slathering pigment with brushes, palette knives, and syringes, Jenkins continuously works and reworks his compositions while remaining open to fortuitous drips and spills, creating sculptural paintings that provocatively push the boundaries of the medium,” the museum’s website says.
“Reveling in the materiality of paint and inspired by a range of sources from art history and personal memory to fashion, racism, and activism, these exciting new works build on the artist’s ongoing quest to redefine painting and pay homage to the Black women who have made an impact on him personally as well as the larger world.”
Jenkins, raised in Pensacola, Florida, is a painter, printmaker and sculptor and holds a BFA from the Massachusetts College Of Art And Design. He has recently shown at Kabinet Gallery, Abigail Ogilvy Gallery and the Fitchburg art museum. Jenkins is a recipient of the 2015 Blanche E. Colman Award and the Rob Moore Grant in Painting, and most recently, the 2018 James and Audrey Foster Prize. In 2016, he became the Emerging Artist at Kingston Gallery in Boston. He has exhibited his work widely including venues such as Abigail Ogilvy Gallery, Gallery Kayafas, Lens Gallery, and the Arts Research Collaborative Gallery, all in Boston, as well as at the Oasis Gallery in Beijing, China.
Artist Talk
LAVAUGHAN JENKINS
Addison Gallery of American Art’s Edward E. Elson Artist-in-Residence Lavaughan Jenkins will discuss his art and work created during his six months as the museum’s artist-in-residence. The program will take place in the Museum Learning Center. Space is limited and registration is required.
2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26
Addison Gallery of American Art
Phillips Academy
3 Chapel Ave., Andover
Information: www.addison.andover.edu/