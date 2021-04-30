SALEM — The city is celebrating Artists' Row's grand opening for the season on Saturday with a Market Day Launch Party.
From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., visitors can meet the creative professionals who have set up shop for the summer on Artists' Row, at 24 New Derby St. downtown. Each unit will offer special activities throughout the day.
The Chagall Performance Art Collaborative will have an array of handcrafted jewelry, fiber arts, poetry books, painting and more at their booth. Visitors can also enjoy hands-on art making and musical performances. For instance, the Matt Savage Quartet will perform from 4 to 7 p.m.
Beverly Bees will roll out a table where visitors can learn about bees and how to help them by planting a bee friendly garden; view honeybees at work in their observation hive; and peruse a variety of handmade locally harvested beeswax candles and gifts. They will also have their own raw honey, native bee houses and supplies and bee friendly organic seeds and plants available to purchase.
Shindig!, along with visiting artist Jim Motta of Wicked Kreations by Jim, will set up an expanded version of their shop including upcycled, artist-embellished oddities, antiques, distinctive fashion, patches, pins and more.
“Everyone Explores” with artist Malorie Landgreen, the city's newly appointed Public Artist in Residence for 2021, will kick off their residency with two different activities: Participants can make a doodle to reflect their mood that day, or there is a more complex option where participants can create small sculptures out of Sculpey clay. All works produced in these workshops can be incorporated into one of many experiential art installations that will take place over the next eight months of the artist’s residency.
In addition, longtime Salem favorite The Lobster Shanty is open for both dine-in and takeout service.
Visitors should remember to wear masks to the launch party, as the city's downtown mask mandate remains in effect. For more information, visit salem.com/artists-row.