NEWBURYPORT — Clipper City's robust cultural scene kicks off with the Newburyport ArtWalk on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. featuring paintings, photography, sculptures and more from individual local artists and group exhibitions.
This self-guided gallery tour takes place during the same weekend as the popular Newburyport Literary Festival, which draws visitors annually to the historic downtown.
The public is invited to take part in ArtWalk's events, browse artwork in traditional and contemporary styles in Newburyport’s Cultural District, dine, and shop at local businesses.
Participating galleries this year include: Alan Bull Studio, Blochaus, Celine McDonald Studio, The Coffee Factory, Chococoa Baking Company, Firehouse Center for the Arts, Greetings By Design, The Gallery on Federal, Indigo Artist Studio, Jaxby Nimble Studio, Metzy’s Cantina, Newburyport Art, Newburyport Framers, New England Sketchbook, Pam Older Designs, The PEG Center for Art & Activism, A Pleasant Shoppe, and Valerie’s Gallery. Look for the ArtWalk sign in gallery and store windows.
The Newburyport ArtWalk Gallery Guide and map is available online at the recently revamped website https://newburyportartwalk.weebly.com/contact--map.html and printed versions of the gallery guide can be found at the Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, the passageway between State and Inn Street, and at ArtWalk Partners’ locations.
Although the bulk of Spring ArtWalk events will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., there are also some art receptions on Friday evening.
Spring 2023 Newburyport ArtWalk's Special activities
Indigo Artist Studio: Indigo Artist Studio will be presenting two artists’ expression of their environment and the beauty of water: painter/teacher Maria Malatesta and printmaker/mixed media artist, Mary Arthur Pollak, who is the owner of Indigo Artist Studio. She will offer a simple book-making project suitable for all ages at 10 a.m. on Saturday. 53 Middle St., Newburyport
Valerie's Gallery: Floral – A group show of the regular artists and special guest artists will be featured at this American-made fine craft shop and art gallery. Our specialties include artisan jewelry, pottery, and paintings and original prints. 26 State St., Newburyport
A Pleasant Shoppe LLC: Enjoy live music all day and a Meet Our Artists Cocktail Party from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday. This friendly art gallery has one of a kind, handmade pieces by 100 local artists in a variety of media. Browse paintings, photography, weaving, jewelry, handbags, pottery, furniture, and gift items. 57 Pleasant St., Newburyport
Alan Bull Studio: Animal Show showcases work from artist and teacher Alan Bull, Stück in the Studio, Karen Collari Troake, Sarah George and Jake Velonis. There will be a special reception from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday. 3 Graf Road, Unit 18, Newburyport
Blochaus: The Ocean is a Friend of Mine – New Work by Patrick Pollard with an opening reception from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday. DJ Joe Biz will be spinning tunes and there will be complimentary drinks. This contemporary art gallery promotes established artists alongside emerging up-and-comers. 74 Water St., Newburyport
Newburyport Art Association: Newburyport Art will present new work by award-winning Master Artist Sara Demrow-Dent in the Hills Gallery. An opening reception will be held on Friday, April 28 from 5-8 p.m. and the artist will also be on hand for a Meet the Artist event on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. 65 Water St., Newburyport
The Firehouse Center for the Arts: PRESS ON, a solo exhibition of artist Brooke Lambert is on display April 19, 2023 - May 14. The show features her original collagraph prints alongside the low-relief sculptural collagraph plates she used to make them. Market Square, Newburyport
New England Sketchbook: One of the store’s artisans, Brenda Sullivan of the Gravestone Girls from Worcester, MA, will provide an in-store demo and discussion on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. She will discuss art, history and symbolism of colonial gravestones and cemeteries of New England. Find innovative products, reclaimed materials and more. 1 Water St., Ferry Wharf Rear, Newburyport
Pam Older Designs: Artist Kale Baker will be at Pam Older Designs for an Artist Reception on Friday, April 28 from 5-7 p.m. Pam Older’s jewelry is available at her store and also in the prestigious Sundance Catalog. 42 Merrimac St., Newburyport
Greetings by Design: This store offers personalized, custom stationery and invitation packages as well as art by Newburyport artists, including Angela Chiklas. Owner Deb Green is a consultant for Cranes, William Arthur, Kleinfeld Paper and Carlson Craft. 6 Market Square, Newburyport
The PEG Center for Art & Activism: Through These Eyes: The Many Faces of Patriotism is a group show of contemporary artists and their takes on American culture, Patriotism, and current events. Stop by to see this highly acclaimed exhibition. 3 Harris St., Newburyport
Metzy’s Cantina: Located at the MBTA train station, Metzy’s Cantina is collaborating with the Newburyport Art Association to highlight Random Passages, photography by NAA Artist Stoney Stone from April 1 through May 31. 5 Boston Way, Newburyport
Newburyport Framers: For Spring ArtWalk, Newburyport Framers features one of their one – photographer and framer Matt Klos in Failure of Flesh with images that show a visual essay on existence. Check out his breathtaking work at a reception on Friday, April 28 from 5-7 p.m. with light fare offered and Sam Parr on cello. Newburyport Framers is one of the best equipped frame shops on the North Shore, offering meticulous care and attention to detail. 3 Graf Road, Newburyport
About ArtWalk
The Newburyport ArtWalk events are held twice a year. The Fall Newburyport ArtWalk will be held Sept. 30, 2023. They are free and open to the public. A collaborative of galleries host special exhibitions, artist demos, lectures, tours, and visual art all within easy walking distance in historic downtown Newburyport. Local restaurants, cafes and coffee shops also display original art on a rotating basis. ArtWalk participants include: Alan Bull Studio, Blochaus, Celine McDonald Studio, The Coffee Factory, Chococoa Baking Company, Firehouse Center for the Arts, Greetings By Design, The Gallery on Federal, Indigo Artist Studio, Jaxby Nimble Studio, Metzy’s Cantina, Newburyport Art, Newburyport Framers, New England Sketchbook, Pam Older Designs, The PEG Center for Art & Activism, A Pleasant Shoppe, and Valerie’s Gallery. For more information and the latest updates, visit https://newburyportartwalk.weebly.com and www.facebook.com/NewburyportArtWalk.
April 29 ArtWalk 2023 Images:
#1. Indigo Artist Studio – Monotype collage by Mary Arthur Pollak
#2. Valerie’s Gallery – Andromeda painting by Trina Teele
#3. A Pleasant Shoppe LLC – Painting by Bob LaFrance
#4. Alan Bull Studio – Drawing by Alan Bull
#5. Blochaus – The Ocean is a Friend of Mine by Patrick Pollard
#6. Newburyport Art – We Three by Sara Demrow-Dent
#7. Firehouse Center for the Arts – Rhythm of Water collagraph by Brooke Lambert
#8. Pam Older Designs – painting by Kale Baker
#9. Greetings By Design – painting by Angela Chiklis
#10. PEG Center for Art & Activism – Subtleties of Indoctrination by Keith Francis
#11. Metzy’s Cantina – Red Door photo by Stoney Stone
#12. Newburyport Framers – Photo by Matt Klos