SALEM — Salem State University’s COVID-19 policies have been given an extension, and faculty aren’t fighting the outcome despite the fact that the fight continues.
The Salem State University chapter of the Massachusetts State College Association remains in a “work-to-rule” state of labor action after first taking the step in March 2021.
Work-to-rule is a common form of labor action where employees covered by a contract will work strictly to the terms of that deal for any number of reasons, including contract disputes and failed mediation efforts. From a classroom context, work-to-rule often puts letters of recommendations and extra help with students after-hours on hold.
Salem State faculty entered work-to-rule more than a year ago over a disputed unpaid furlough program and internal retrenchment exercise that soured relations between them and university leaders. In the time since, the two sides failed to agree on an updated set of COVID-19 policies this past summer, prompting the university — and the rest of the state colleges represented by the MSCA — to execute their “last offer of importance.” The breakdown was over requirements that students wear masks in the classroom, which isn’t part of the last offer, the sides said previously.
“When parties reach impasse, the employer can implement its last best offer, and that refers to the last best offer to the union,” said Rita Colucci, general counsel to Salem State University. “That’s what we’ve done in this situation, and the union, while we don’t have an agreement, has said that they won’t challenge our implementation of the last best offer, nor will they file any action with the Department of Labor Relations.”
As such, the underlying dispute between the two sides continues with no immediate change in trajectory.
“Things, pretty much, are the same from that (prior ‘Memorandum of Understanding’). We still have our health and safety committees that are going to be monitoring the water and where things are with peoples’ COVID status,” said Tiffany Chenault, president of Salem State’s MSCA chapter. “They’re still going to be offering booster shots and masks. That’s the same. What’s different is that we can’t enforce masks (in the classroom) because it’s now a voluntary option, ‘mask-flexible.’”
Mask flexibility became a part of life at Salem State this past March, causing a drop in requirements on campus to mask-up in class. Faculty can still require masks in their offices under the current guidelines.
The two sides have continued talking and working on parameters that would lead to an end for work-to-rule. Recently, all faculty and librarians landed free access to the Gassett Fitness Center when the opportunity — pushed for by the union — was extended to all university employees, according to Colucci.
“I do appreciate President Keenan recently listening to us,” Chenault said. “We appreciate that step, but more still needs to be done.”
When asked about work-to-rule, Colucci said she was unclear on the reason for the work action continuing.
“The state universities and MSCA, we’re in a contract. We settled a contract last year, and that contract runs from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2023,” Colucci said. “The union has been in work-to-rule for a while, and we’re not clear on why they remain in it.”
When asked, Chenault highlighted the issues of the past.
“We’re working toward more steps so that people can feel appreciated, and we can feel community,” Chenault said. “The sense of community is gone because of the furlough and retrenchment list, and the fact that people have left, and there’s piles of more work on faculty and libraries, and less of us to do the work.
“This whole ‘do-more-with-less thing can’t continue to happen,” Chenault continued. “Many of us are at the breaking point because of how our work and home lives have changed because of COVID. We don’t want to be on work-to-rule, but that’s our stance so we can get to a better place. We’re making steps.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.