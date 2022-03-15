The state is scaling back free public COVID-19 testing efforts as case counts plummet and hospitals begin to exhale. But as the warmer months arrive, local health officials are still working hard to keep the pandemic at bay.
Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that the 41 sites running as part of the state’s “Stop the Spread” testing program will become just 11 sites in nine cities starting April 1. That includes the closure of two sites in Salem that have run throughout the pandemic at Salem High School and downtown at St. Peter’s Church.
“Things are actually trending in a very good direction. Case counts are down considerably from where they were in January and early February,” said Dave Greenbaum, Salem’s health agent. “I think, because of that and the demand for testing is down so much, the state is scaling back the Stop the Spread testing.”
Though Salem’s Stop the Spread sites will be ending, the opportunity and need for testing will continue. Salem, for example, will still have free Curative-run testing at Riley Plaza, off Washington Street. Peabody’s efforts with Curative at Centennial Drive and Railroad Avenue will continue as well, according to Sharon Cameron, Peabody’s health director.
The region recently moved through another difficult phase of the pandemic, coming off the heels of a highly infectious delta variant quickly followed by an even faster-moving omicron variant over the fall and winter. The wave stretched hospitals to their limits and saw some communities take unprecedented steps to protect their residents, such as a vaccine mandate that ran through much of the winter in Salem.
A look at statewide hospitalizations throughout the pandemic, available in materials published by the city of Peabody, shows virus activity declining significantly in August and September 2020 and from June to mid-August in 2021, demonstrating the suppression of virus spread during warm weather months.
Cameron said that for the first two years of the pandemic, there was “kind of a lull” in cases over the summer months. “So we’re anticipating we’ll stay in this positive place over the next few months. But of course, all bets are off if a new variant takes hold.”
But if the same pattern does hold true, she said they’re “hoping for a really healthy summer.”
The numbers remain deceptive, however. As the pandemic has continued, testing trends have shifted. Drive-thru PCR testing has mostly given way to at-home test kits that aren’t reported to health officials, according to Cameron.
“Our case counts are really down, but we also recognize that our case counts don’t really reflect the prevalence in the community, because so much testing is happening with at-home antigen tests,” she said. “So what we’re really looking at is what’s happening in the hospital, the viral loads in wastewater.”
She noted that the region’s hospitals are seeing increasing capacity for patients.
Still, the omicron wave came and went in a matter of months, and it could happen again at any moment, according to Cameron.
“We definitely have better infrastructure in place to ramp up contact tracing,” she said, “if there’s a need for that.”
Greenbaum had similar remarks on his side of the city line.
“People should just be aware of what the situation is at any given moment,” he said. “The situation with the virus changes quickly.”
“Barring any new variants, we’re hoping for a prosperous spring and summer season into the fall,” he said, “and hopefully as we go into winter next year, things will stay the same.”
