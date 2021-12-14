SALEM — Conditions are so tenuous at Salem Hospital that a slight bump in COVID-19 infections will be enough to overload the facility, according to city officials and that has prompted the city to consider imposing restrictions — including mandatory vaccination — amid surging coronavirus cases to help slow the spread now.
Salem’s Board of Health will meet Tuesday via Zoom at 7 p.m. to review the situation locally and then discuss a vaccine mandate for all city and school staff, and whether to require masks and/or vaccines to enter private businesses in the city. On Monday, the city did re-impose a mask mandate for anyone entering a city building, regardless of vaccination status.
“The hospital is at over 95% capacity right now,” Mayor Kim Driscoll said. “Some of that is about just hospitalizations from other factors. Some of it is about staff. But it doesn’t change the dynamic that the hospital has...right now.”
Case counts have been spiking across the country in recent weeks. Many health experts did expect an increase in infection rates as families gather for the holidays. But that spike has just continued to grow heading into Christmas and New Year’s, which has officials worried, according to Driscoll.
“We look at the data pretty closely,” she said. “Last week, we had our fourth highest net COVID case count since this pandemic started. We’re seeing the trajectory of cases increasing, and it’s mirroring a lot of what we saw last year.”
Salem isn’t the only community looking at regulations. The same conversation is occurring next door in Peabody, according to that city’s health director Sharon Cameron.
Today, Peabody offers “a strong recommendation” that those going out in public mask up “in accordance with the CDC recommendations in areas with high transmission rates of COVID, which all of Essex County is considered to be in,” Cameron said. “There’s the recommendation for private indoor spaces. (The Board of Health) will be looking at whether to expand that requirement.”
Peabody’s Board of Health will meet in-person Thursday, Dec. 16, at 4 p.m. in the lower-level conference room at City Hall, 24 Lowell St. The agenda includes updates on infections and vaccinations, a “review of masking guidelines” and “changes to contact tracing priorities.”
“We’re definitely seeing concerning trends, in terms of the case numbers really spiking,” Cameron said. “Our percent positive is increasing. Our incident rates are increasing.”
As that goes on, both communities are also pushing for those who haven’t been fully vaccinated to get jabbed.
“We’re doing a lot more to address vaccine hesitancy,” Driscoll said. “This is no longer ‘I can’t source a vaccine.’ This is people who are choosing intentionally...to not be vaccinated, and that’s a real fear as we head into the holiday season indoors.”
Cameron, in Peabody, said the sheer vaccination numbers so far can be their own evidence that the vaccine isn’t harmful.
“We’re hoping that people who are taking a wait-and-see approach are now recognizing, with the millions and millions who have been vaccinated, that it’s safe to do that,” she said. “We’re going to continue to see transmission at high rates, and we’re going to continue to see the emergence of new variants, until we get much higher rates of vaccination among our populations.”
To watch the Salem Board of Health meeting remotely on Zoom, join meeting ID 853 5436 6469 with password 161587.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.