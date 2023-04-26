SALEM — Salem State University is on the threshold of being designated a Hispanic-serving institution, reflecting the makeup of its student body, and has created a new post to provide support for Hispanic students.
Elisa Castillo, a Salem resident who has most recently served as associate dean of students for wellness and helped drive Salem State’s pandemic efforts, is now adding a new title to her resume — assistant vice president of Hispanic Serving Institution and Minority Serving Institution initiatives.
“Currently, 22% of our students at Salem State identify as Hispanic,” Castillo said. “We definitely anticipate that our populations will continue to grow, and we feel like diversity is part of our strength. Our students can learn from each other, bring so much to the table given their lived experiences, and we really want to create an educational environment where they can thrive.
“When you put supports in places that remove barriers for Hispanic students, the same practices are going to help all students,” Castillo said. “There’s a lot of intersectionality.”
The effort, in many ways, mirrors the shift in local communities to better address diversity and equity. Salem recently passed the threshold of Spanish-speaking voters that requires them to provide ballots in that language — though they were already doing it — and many towns, cities, major businesses, and others have hired diversity, equity and inclusion personnel to establish and improve their handling of diversity.
Salem State has seen a recent spike in non-white student enrollment. With between 39.6% and 40.7% of enrolled freshmen identifying as non-white, a five-year high of 44.3% was non-white to begin 2022, according to the university.
At Salem State, the upcoming diversity effort “is going to be a process,” Castillo said. “Currently, we have a group of 40 community members who have volunteered their time — we call it the HSI working group — to really set the road map to serving them. We have 40 people who are divided into six committees looking at what we currently have in place to support our students, what we’re missing and can choose to accomplish in a year or two, and what are things we really want to put in place long-term.”
Castillo will assume the role in July, at which point the group’s recommendations will become actions to implement and Castillo’s responsibility, she explained.
Some of that work has already started, however. Castillo recently represented Salem State in Washington D.C., when she and SSU professor Miguel Montalva Barba brought four students to The Hispanic Association of Colleges and University’s Capitol Forum. The trip was so the university could advocate for getting more federal funding for colleges and universities recognized as HSI, according to the university.
“We want to make a statement about our values and our budget, and making sure people understand we don’t just want to become a Hispanic-serving institution,” said Salem State President John Keenan. “We want to do the hard work.”
