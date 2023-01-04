SALEM — The night started with a speech from mayor 50, and it ended with a speech from mayor 51.
The City Council held its reorganizational meeting for 2023 Wednesday night. The annual meeting normally sees the City Council electing a president and the mayor offering their State of the City address.
But Wednesday night, much more happened: at the end of her address, Mayor Kim Driscoll’s resignation from December took effect, just 15 hours ahead of her swearing-in as lieutenant governor on Thursday afternoon.
Soon after her remarks, the body unanimously elected Ward 1 City Councilor Robert “Bob” McCarthy, the longest serving member of the body, as acting mayor. With that, the Council now drops to 10 members. McCarthy will also exit his day job as a general contractor as he enters the city’s corner office for the first time Thursday morning.
“I’m humbled by your support and believe I can fulfill this role in the city until the election results are certified,” McCarthy said after taking the oath of office. “While I won’t be in these Chambers, I’ll be just across the hall.”
The meeting opened with the election of a new City Council president: Megan Stott, who’s served two terms as Ward 6 councilor. It’s the fourth time in six years that a woman has been tapped to lead the body.
The vote passed with a thread of easy-to-miss controversy, with Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez choosing to not support Stott’s nomination and instead vote “present.” Dominguez is perceived by some residents as being due the presidency given an occasionally followed tradition of selecting the longest-serving councilor to have not held the gavel.
With Stott at the podium, the body then opened the floor to Driscoll for her final State of the City address.
“I’m so thrilled to be joined by so many colleagues, friends, individuals I’ve worked with over the years,” Driscoll said, also acknowledging District Attorney Paul Tucker and others in the crowd. She then addressed city employees and asked them to stand, prompting about a third of the room to rise. “I’m so proud of the work we’ve done together.”
Driscoll said the final speech was “truly a bittersweet moment for me. Writing that resignation letter might’ve been the hardest letter I’ve ever written in that office.”
“I’m leaving a job I’ve loved,” Driscoll said, “and I’ve loved every single day.”
As she becomes lieutenant governor Thursday, Driscoll said, “I know I’ll do so with people in this room and people in this great city having my back.”
“The state of the city is as strong as its future,” she said. “I’m thankful for all of you that joined me... and there are many that made that possible.”
The body then adopted its election calendar for 2023, which sets the stage for a mayoral election in May and a preliminary election in March if there are three or more candidates. Nomination papers become available at 8 a.m. Thursday.
From there, there was just one more thing for the meeting to do: pick a mayor to serve until the election is held in May.
“So here we are,” said Ward 3 City Councilor Patricia “Patti” Morsillo, last year’s body president. “When Mayor Driscoll announced her campaign for lieutenant governor in January, we knew this time would come.”
Morsillo said McCarthy became the only choice for becoming Salem’s acting mayor, having seen and reviewed 15 budget cycles since first becoming a councilor. One of the largest tasks for the mayor from now to May will be creating next year’s budget for the city and its schools.
“I rise tonight to nominate, with no reservations, Councilor Robert K. McCarthy to be our acting mayor,” Morsillo said.
“Our city couldn’t be in more capable hands.”
“I’m not Kim Driscoll, nor do I pretend to be,” McCarthy said in his first mayoral address, as he then looked to his predecessor. “Over the last 15 years, I’ve been blessed with your leadership and also blessed to call you a friend.”
McCarthy has named Chris Sicuranza as his chief of staff. Dominick Pangallo, Driscoll’s chief of staff and an announced candidate in the upcoming mayoral election, will stay on-hand for about a week to help with the transition.
To close the meeting, McCarthy spoke to the enormous task that lay ahead as Salem begins to elect a new mayor when City Hall opens Thursday morning.
“Thank you for coming out tonight. I know you didn’t come to see me. I know you came to see the mayor,” McCarthy said. “There are 50 states in this country, 50 lieutenant governors... and one of them is ours.”
Visit bit.ly/3G9RfgM for more from this meeting.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.