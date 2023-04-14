SALEM — There’s a push to expand a market-rate housing tax credit program for Gateway cities like Salem, which views itself as a success story for the program.
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, months removed from serving as mayor in Salem, is pitching the expansion of the state’s Housing Development Incentive Program (HDIP) to boost economic development in Salem and other Gateway cities. She spoke at length about it at a legislative breakfast with the North Shore Realtors Association at the Hawthorne Hotel Thursday morning.
{span}“It’s an incredibly effective tool to jump-start housing production by closing funding gaps to support new rental housing and new homeownership opportunities in our Gateway cities,” Driscoll recently told members of the state Legislature’s Revenue Committee. “That includes rehab of existing buildings and ground-up new construction.”{/span}
{span}Critics of the program, however, point to its creation of market-rate housing, which they say is “unaffordable” housing.{/span}
{span}{span}A recent report by the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute said an analysis of the program found that tax credits offered to date — totaling nearly $90 million — as well as local tax breaks, have been mostly for market-rate, above-market, and even “expensive luxury” housing. With 4,085 housing units approved for tax credits so far, only 80 have been considered affordable by state guidelines.{/span}{/span}
{span}While the program draws attention for the market-rate price issue, it has been re-focused in Salem as an affordable housing generator instead, according to city planning director Tom Daniel.{/span}
{span}”We’re looking for projects that use HDIP to increase the unit count or depth of affordability beyond what’s otherwise required,” Daniel said. “Our particular focus is looking at housing affordability.”{/span}
In other cities, Daniel said, “there are barriers to building the housing. In one instance, the barrier is that market forces aren’t supporting market-rate development. In Salem, market forces aren’t supporting affordable development because market forces never support affordable development.”
{span}The leading example of HDIP in Salem is the 61-unit Brix condominium project on the north end of Washington Street. Brix has been frequently criticized for the price tag and “luxury” appearance of its market-rate units.{/span}
{span}The redevelopment of the site, which was the former Salem District Court, relied on HDIP to net developers $2 million in tax credits. The money helped offset contamination cleanup costs, after initial work on the site uncovered abandoned underground fuel storage tanks from a “lubritorium” predating the court building.{/span}
{span}The HDIP initiative ensured that a specific number of the units were required to be affordable, according to Daniel. Outside of HDIP, the city requires a minimum of 10% of units in a project be income-restricted to households at 60% of the area median income. Brix, which was approved before HDIP became an affordable housing generator locally, is at the minimum level outlined above to create six affordable units out of a 61-unit project.{/span}
{span}”If you’re looking to use the Housing Development Incentive Program,” Daniel said, “then we’re looking for something else — something beyond the 10% at 60%.”{/span}
{span}The tool has seen limited use in Salem, in part because of funding issues at the state level, according to Daniel. It has been used to support Brix and was key for a redevelopment project playing out around the 135 Lafayette St. building. Conversations are also playing out to utilize HDIP in the redevelopment of the old senior center building on Broad Street, which the creation of 16 housing units is currently proposed.{/span}
{span}Daniel said there’s one further barrier to HDIP currently: Too many projects seeking approval, and only one window each year to get deals approved. In one community, officials had to pick between multiple projects to identify just one that would get help creating market-rate units.{/span}
{span}”I’m in conversation with others across the state about the tool,” Daniel said. “I think what the Healey-Driscoll administration has advanced in terms of recapitalizing it and helping to clear off the pipeline is important, just understanding that there’s a backlog of projects across the state.”{/span}
