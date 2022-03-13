MARBLEHEAD — As the first class of participants in the Marblehead Citizens Police Academy graduated on Friday, the Police Department is looking for residents to take part in the second session.
The next session of the program, which introduces the general public to how police work, starts on April 8.
The program is similar to one that has been running in Salem for many years.
Chief Dennis King had praise for the participants in the first session, saying in an email, "This was a great group. Everyone really participated in the classes and they were inquisitive and open to discussion."
The program is co-sponsored by the Council on Aging.
The next session starts on April 8 and runs once a week through May 24, meeting every Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Council on Aging.
The program will include several "field trips" to the town police station, the police academy in Reading, the Middleton Jail, and Lynn District Court.
The classes will cover the history of policing and of the town's Police Department, criminal law and legal procedure, how police investigate cases, police dog demonstrations, and defensive tactics.
Applications will be open until the class is full. Participants must be at least 18, and pass a background check, including driver history and criminal record check.
For more information on how to apply contact. Marblehead Police Lt. David Ostrovitz at 781-631-1212 or Janice Salisbury-Beal at the Council on Aging at 781-631--6225.