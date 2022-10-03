PEABODY — Two girls who were struck while crossing Lynn Street in Peabody with their mother Friday afternoon are home recovering, police said.
And while that’s happening, a phalanx of furry friends converged on the South Memorial School Monday to help students deal with the incident.
School Resource Officer Eric Ricci brought Ella, the department’s comfort dog, and he was joined by Salem Officer Jessica Rondinelli and Derby, Gloucester School Resource Officer Peter Sutera and Ace, and two other officer-dog teams from Wakefield and Hudson.
Lt. David Bonfanti said the officers and their comfort dogs visited every classroom.
Later in the day, Ricci and Ella paid a special visit to the girls and their mother, Bonfanti said.
The crash, which remains under investigation by Peabody and state police, occurred just after 3 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Lynn and County streets, when the girls, 5 and 8, were struck by a small SUV driven by a Lynn woman.
As it turned out the driver, Ovidia Lopez-Esteban, of 43 Henry St., Lynn, was driving on a suspended license. She was arrested on that charge as well as charges of reckless driving, improper passing and failing to stay within marked lanes.
At a court appearance Monday she was released on conditions that she not drive and not leave the state. She is due back in court on Nov. 4.
