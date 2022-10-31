SALEM — In a season of new records and tourism Disney’d into overdrive, Halloween lands today with the Witch City lacking one of its staunchest ambassadors.
The tours continue at Salem Trolley this season in memory of Ron Olson, a beloved driver and guide since his initial hire in 1985, when Haunted Happenings was just learning to be spooky at the age of 3.
Olson, a 79-year-old Marblehead resident formerly of Witchcraft Heights, died Oct. 20 due to complications from heart surgery. He died peacefully and surrounded by family, according to an obituary in the Marblehead News.
He’s best known around Salem as a driver and tour guide with Salem Trolley. The company — easily the most visible tour business running in Salem — operates trolley-guided tours around the city with a driver and ride-along narrator providing context along the journey.
“We started in 1982, so it’s also our 40th anniversary... and Ron has been a part of us the entire time,” said Tammy Harrington, general manager at the Trolley. “He has touched the lives of so many in the tourism industry, that I don’t think words can explain what he meant to us or anybody else.”
Kris Olson, one of Ron’s two sons and editor of the Marblehead News, had ample words to share about his father. Many started with the letter T.
“Even in the hospital in the last couple weeks, he wanted to be back in the mix, part of the energy, all of that,” Kris Olson said. “When you talked to him, it would always turn to the trolley and so forth. He had told his doctors, both at Salem Hospital and Mass General, that he couldn’t wait to get out of the hospital and had promised to take them all on a trolley ride in November, once he was back.”
Really, the trolley was Ron Olson’s second calling. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he launched a career as a software engineer with companies like Digital Equipment Corporation and Prime Computer, Kris Olson explained. He would later bring that experience to the classroom and teach at Northeastern University for the past 40 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.
But his love for teaching wasn’t confined to Northeastern, according to Kris Olson.
“As much as it was about having a good time, he was a teacher at heart,” Kris said, recalling his father on the Trolley. “He’d want everyone to enjoy everything the city has to offer and, while they’re having a great time and showing off those awesome costumes and all that stuff, hopefully they’d pick up a little bit about the city’s history as well.”
But he also brought a special charm to the job, according to Harrington. A favorite for wedding trolleys, Ron Olson was known for looking the part — even rolling up decked out head to toe in a tuxedo if it fit the job.
“He always played the role he needed to play, no matter what he was doing,” Harrington said. “People would come year after year, from school groups to senior groups, and ask for Ron.”
Many of Salem’s favorite restaurants benefited from that, as the legendary tour guide started hawking family recommendations for meals along the way.
“Turner’s Seafood... he’d always tell people about the lobster bisque, and his grandson had come to visit him, and they had tater tots at the Lobster Shanty,” Harrington said. “After that happened and he saw how much his grandson loved it, he told every tourist about Lobster Shanty’s tater tots.”
Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem, said Ron Olson was the organization’s leading choice for displaying Salem in its brightest light.
“He was always our go-to driver and guide when we had visiting travel media. We have an annual event for the Greater Boston Concierge Association, and Ron was always our driver and guide,” Fox said. “He’s been a face and storyteller for Salem, storytelling for many of us.”
Looking ahead, Fox said Olson was due to join the Visitor Center in the looming off-season.
“He has been a resource,” she said. “We’ve done other things with Ron. He volunteered with the Friends of Marblehead Animals, was involved with different nonprofits. I was always happy to help put together Salem prizes for different fundraisers and events he was involved with.
“He was a local treasure,” said Fox.
While 2022 marks the 40th year Halloween has flown under the Haunted Happenings umbrella, it will be the first without Ron Olson riding a trolley as the fireworks go off. Harrington paused when asked what Ron would have wanted for the crowds coming out to Salem on Monday, then said what Kris Olson said... same exact words.
“He’d just want them to learn more about Salem, and what it’s all about,” Harrington said. “He’d want them to take the trolley tour, to see where everything is, and to learn about it. He was a teacher at heart.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.