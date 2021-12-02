SALEM — Each year, the same news hits: tax rates are down, but taxes are up because of rising property values. This year, the issue is specifically hitting households, for that exact reason.
The City Council unanimously set its residential and commercial tax rates at its final regular meeting of the year on Wednesday night, Dec. 1. The rates set were $13.25 per $1,000 in value for homes — a 4% dip from last year — and $26.31 for commercial, a 4.7% drop from rates set in 2020.
With that, every sector of Salem’s residential tax base is seeing an increase in their bills next year — on average $97 for single-family, $148 for condos, $350 for two-family, and $377 for three-family. Commercial and industrial properties, meanwhile, are enjoying a drop of $168 on the average tax bill.
“The discrepancy between commercial and residential rate impacts is due in large measure to the rapid growth of residential values in Salem, which is occurring at a much faster pace than commercial value growth,” wrote city Mayor Kim Driscoll, in a letter to the Council outlining the proposed rates.
Though they have the same tax rate, condo units are seeing a larger increase than single-family homes because of increases in values and sales, according to acting assessor Stephen Cortes.
“It all comes down to sales,” Cortes said. “Sales of condos in our analysis have gone up by that percentage.”
The meeting heavily spotlighted the city’s surging new-growth numbers, with $123 million in newly taxable properties generating $2.1 million in taxes that didn’t exist before.
Without the new growth, the average single-family bill would’ve been $237 more, according to Anna Freedman, Salem’s finance director. Condos would’ve been taxed $253 more, while two-family would’ve been hit for $512 and three-family $563 more. Commercial properties would’ve seen an increase of $280, causing an increase in tax bills.
“If we don’t take the steps to use free cash and the receipts reserved to mitigate the levy, and to puncture new growth, the numbers would be doubled,” Freedman said. “(Increases would be) almost $500 per single-family, similar for condo, almost $1,000 for two-family, over $1,000 for three-family.”
Open space, residential and small commercial tax exemptions — which generally “do not pertain to Salem,” according to the city’s Board of Assessors — were all rejected unanimously.
