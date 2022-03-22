PEABODY — A hunger strike opposing a new oil-and-gas powered “peaker” plant in Peabody has enlisted some legislative muscle as the strike hits its ninth day.
Opponents to the plant and environmental advocates held a protest in front of Peabody District Court Tuesday afternoon, the eighth day of the strike. The event included the support of state Rep. Sally Kearns, D-Danvers, and state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, who represents several communities in the area.
“I just want to send my best to the six individuals behind us who are putting themselves in harm’s way for a very important, critical issue,” Lovely said, then leaning to a group of protestors wearing black hats emblazoned with “HUNGER STRIKER” in big, white letters. “That’s why we’re here.”
The hunger strike was launched Tuesday, March 15, in opposition of the “Peabody Peaker” plant, an $85 million facility that will only operate during peak demand times to keep the region’s energy needs met. The plant is being sought by the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company and would touch 14 communities if built.
“We’re in a fight for a clean energy future,” said Kearns. “To that end, these folks are literally putting your health on the line to make the point that, if we don’t transition to clean energy, the changes will come in other ways and will be cataclysmic and irreversible.
“So it isn’t too much to ask those of us who are in state government to use our authority,” Kearns continued. “That’s what we’re encouraging the officials from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs — to use their authority to revisit this plant.”
Much of the event targeted Kathleen Theoharides, the state’s secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs. It was organized by Breathe Clean North Shore, which is now celebrating an anniversary because of the project.
“It was just a year ago that we were organized as Breathe Clean North Shore,” said Susan “Sudi” Smoller, a founder of the group. “We remain committed and continue to ask Gov. Baker and Secretary Theoharides to do their job and follow their own rules. Stop burning fossil fuels and protect our environmental justice neighborhoods from further pollution.”
For its part, the company behind the plant has dismissed the protests as “attempts to discredit the project” and leaned on the state’s Department of Public Utilities, saying it represents “the best option at the lowest possible costs.”
There’s been a dispute over how the plant would impact the area. The Climate Action Network has said the plant would emit up to 51,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year, while MMWEC has said it expects the plant to run only 239 hours per year, emitting 7,085 tons of carbon instead.
Permitting of the plant started in 2015, Lovely said. That gives any new review the potential to catch the project up to new standards in energy that have developed since. A recent idea to challenge the project through the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act (MEPA), however, determined that “there are ways besides being able to overturn the MEPA process, which doesn’t appear to be doable.”
“There’s other options we learned today that we’re going to explore,” Lovely said, adding there are plans to meet with Theoharides in the future.
“There could be substantial changes,” Lovely said.
Sue Donaldson, one of the group’s hunger strikers, said the strikers have so far saved about $1,000 that would’ve been spent on food. The event also served as an opportunity to announce a $1,000 donation to the World Food Kitchen. The hunger strike, she said, was designed “to demonstrate the urgency of this crisis and how dramatic it is.”
“We chose a hunger strike to demonstrate the urgency of this crisis and how dramatic it is,” Donaldson said. “We’re well nourished. We have food. We choose not to eat, but there are many people in the world who aren’t choosing that — they’re stuck with it. ... We decided we’d clear up how much money we would’ve spent on food while we were fasting, and we’d donate it to try to find meals for those who are lacking.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.