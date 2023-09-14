SALEM — As a hurricane approaches the coastline, rumors swirl through a camp setup by unhoused residents along the South River that it and their belongings will be cleared by the city ahead of the storm.
Lifebridge and the Salem police have both denied any claims that the so-called “Wendy’s” encampment will be cleared out or otherwise disturbed ahead of the approaching Hurricane Lee. The storm is due to pass by New England and deliver some level of tropical conditions to the North Shore this weekend, with the peak of activity expected to hit Saturday.
But the timing of the storm has come as rumors have swirled that the city will be taking action on the encampment before Salem hits its peak fall tourism traffic. That has made many without a roof over their heads fearful that the city is about to do what they consider unthinkable — dispose of their tents and all their possessions.
Because of that, many are intending to weather the storm and not separate from their belongings.
Weathering one storm as another approaches
The southern side of the South River was a flurry of chatter and concerns Tuesday from the people who call the land overlooking the river their home.
Chris Fuccione,{span}Chris Fuccione, who is running for City Council in Ward 2 and is an advocate for the homeless community — and who previously experienced homelessness himself —{/span} explained that when he visited the encampment to check in with them, people told him that an officer with the Salem police’s Community Impact Unit and four representatives from Lifebridge, a nearby shelter, told everyone they would need to leave by Friday.
“They are going to find some kind of temporary shelter for a night or two, and anything they (unhoused individuals) can’t carry out of here, they (the city) are going to bulldoze,” Fuccione said he was told.
Shannon Donovan, who is living in a tent along the South River, confirmed that a group of people — including members of the police department — came over to the tents about 10 a.m. Tuesday to share the Friday deadline. “They said that everything has to be out of here,” she said.
On Tuesday evening, two Community Impact Unit officers rolled up on their bikes to do their regular checks on those living in the camp. The officers denied to a reporter there were any efforts to clear out the encampment and referred further comments to the department’s public information officer. “We are not down here with anything to do with pushing anyone out or moving anyone out,” one said.
Skyler Clark, a member of the homeless advocacy group Witch City Alliance, said she doesn’t feel the city is telling the whole story.
Clark said those without housing were “told to come here by the cops, and they (the city) have been intentionally creating this tent city over the past couple of months and then moving them (unhoused residents) here.”
But now, meteorologists have been gradually sounding alarms on this weekend’s weather as it draws closer. By Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Lee was expected to maintain hurricane strength as it approached New England.
The National Weather Service was reporting at 3 p.m. Wednesday that at least tropical storm conditions would be possible for Salem on Saturday, with decreasing chances of rain into the evening and Sunday. A stiff northwest wind is expected, with sustained winds up to 25 mph and gusts reaching 37 mph.
Over the next two days, the storm could track further out to sea and spare New England, or it could swing further west and bring torrential rain and damaging winds to land.
“My biggest fear is certainly wind,” said Jason Etheridge, executive director of Lifebridge in Salem and River House in Beverly. “I’d imagine those tents aren’t graded for that type of wind, if it does come to fruition.
“I’m actually more concerned for torrential rain and flooding,” Etheridge said. “We can look across the (state), even today, and see some of the destruction from flooding and damaging storms.”
A complicated fear emerges
But for those living in tents, avoiding bad weather isn’t the only concern. There’s a lot more at stake when considering whether to stay or go.
Asked what the immediate needs are of those living in the South River encampment, Fuccione explained that they “need rooms and that they can bring their stuff.”
“This is their home,” he said. “They need a place where they can store their tents, and that they won’t be harassed by the cops.”
Other immediate needs include fresh food, socks, and a gallon of water per person in case they get stranded during the storm.
“Every person’s needs are different,” Fuccione added. “In a perfect world, they would have a safe spot to put their tents up and where there could be services at the safe spot and having a security guard going around and making sure that everything is OK. They need to have a safe spot where they can have their stuff without fear of the city coming and cleaning it out.”
Fuccione also said no one really asks the homeless what they need.
“The current structure of Lifebridge never asks them what they want or what type of services they need,” he said. “They always think they know what is best for the homeless without getting any input from them at all.”
Donovan said she feels there’s a greater misperception about the unhoused community in Salem.
“They (the city) look at us like we are caged animals at a zoo,” she said. “The first thing people say is that we are doing drugs down here and that we are drinking. I can tell you right now that when any cops have come right here (her tent), there are no drugs and there is no drinking. Nothing. Are we recovering alcoholics? Absolutely.
“They (the city) want to put me in the shelter,” Donovan continued, shaking her head. “I am 43 years old. I am 43. I am tired of being in shelters. I am equipped to being out here. To make that move from here (on the South River) to there (the shelter) would be a scary step for me.”
‘It’s a scary situation’
By state and city law, it’s difficult to find a legal pathway for clearing a camp of unhoused residents. This has been made clear previously by city officials, with a highly visible encampment along Front Street and Old Town Hall this past January.
“The city of Salem does not have any specific ordinance or order prohibiting encampments on public property,” said city solicitor Beth Rennard at the time, “but fire and health codes, among other regulations, are applicable.”
The Front Street encampment was disbanded on the grounds that structures were anchored to public property — the tents were tied to railings. Those living in the tents were relocated once rooms became available elsewhere for them and their belongings.
“Lifebridge has a perspective, in that we’re an organization that’s committed to serving our unhoused neighbors,” Etheridge said. “I’d take a pretty good guess that if there was some plan for such a thing to happen (like clearing the camp along the South River), we’d be engaged on some level. At this point, it hasn’t been discussed.”
Police Chief Lucas Miller said much the same on Tuesday when first asked about rumors that the camp would be cleared.
“No such order has been issued at this time,” Miller said via email. “I can’t speak to what city departments may do in the future, and I’ll also tell you that I’m concerned about the folks in the encampment if we get a hurricane this weekend. But no order has been issued in that regard either.”
Mayor Dominick Pangallo said Wednesday that the city was “coordinating with Lifebridge around flexible shelter space for this weekend’s storm, utilizing the day center. It’s a harm-reduction protocol identical to what’s done in colder weather and available to unhoused residents on a voluntary basis.”
That all said, Etheridge said he feels “badly that people are feeling fear with this kind of situation.” For now, he wanted to see anxiety about the tents being torn down to end.
“It’s a scary situation, and as a community, it’s something we’re still working through and talking about,” he said. “I’m not sure what the benefit would be to taking those down without some type of plan, and I haven’t heard of one.”
