SALEM — A Suffolk Superior Court judge suggested that he might restrict a self-proclaimed “master thief” from collecting donations outside of supermarkets but allow him to continue soliciting signatures.
Judge James Budreau did not immediately rule on a request by the Attorney General’s office for the injunction against Sean D. Murphy, his friend Rikkile Brown, and two businesses they set up.
The pair hired local veterans they found through a job posting at the North Shore Career Center in Salem, then stationed them outside supermarkets with clipboards and large metal boxes.
Investigators say they collected thousands of dollars a day.
Those businesses, assistant attorney general Argie Kosmetatos Shapiro said, are “a classic scheme” aimed at collecting money under the guise of helping veterans.
“This needs to stop,” Shapiro told the judge during a hearing Tuesday afternoon. “That’s why we’re here.”
Shapiro told the judge that the pair’s signature collection business, Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, has not obtained permission to conduct professional fundraising, and the other entity, Help Homeless Veterans, has never filed required reports with the AG’s charities division.
But Murphy and Brown, who are representing themselves say they have a First Amendment right to collect signatures on a petition, and say they’ve sent “thousands and thousands of signatures” on 600 pages to the office of Sen. Ed Markey, asking him to help veterans.
As for the fundraising, they say, they do donate a portion of the proceeds to a homeless veterans charity in Washington, D.C. (Prosecutors say just a few hundred dollars went to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans).
Another portion of the donated funds, Brown and Murphy told the judge Tuesday, goes to pay the salaries of the veterans they hire to collect signatures, as well as Murphy himself, and rent on their Danvers office and office supplies.
The pair told the judge that they used LegalZoom, an online site that advertises that it will file forms to start a new business, to set up their entities, and thought that they were all set when they received taxpayer identification numbers.
“What is LegalZoom?” Budreau asked in response.
Murphy also said some funds were used to purchase 100 backpacks with toiletries that will go to a homeless veterans shelter in Boston and to veterans groups in “Lynn, Peabody, Saugus, around there.”
“The whole reason I’m doing all this is to give veterans jobs,” Brown told the judge.
They argued that rather than take them to court the AG should have given them time to straighten things out compliance-wise.
But Shapiro said that Murphy and Brown, as fiduciaries of a charity, have a legal duty to follow the law. Blaming an online legal filing service “does not absolve them” of responsibility, she said.
“This isn’t a First Amendment issue,” Shapiro told the court. The petitions, she argued, are a “front” for collecting money.
The judge did not indicate when he would rule.
Murphy and Brown have filed a counterclaim against the Attorney General, as well as several individuals involved in the investigation.
Murphy, in an interview with The Salem News last September, acknowledged that his lengthy criminal history — including a notorious burglary at the Attleboro factory that makes Super Bowl rings — might give pause. But he says he’s turned over a new leaf.
