SALEM — Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, communication throughout Salem Public Schools was critically lacking.
The reason why those challenges stopped just in time for the collapse of in-person learning is a story not well known by the district: a single person motivated by the closure of a school and the quality of pre-pandemic district communications with parents.
The hindsight experienced by the district come 2023 speaks for itself.
“One of the biggest challenges from the previous administration that we heard from the community members was that communication was a big challenge throughout the district,” said state Rep. Manny Cruz, a member of the School Committee since 2018. “The role Liz played in the last few years was of real transformation.”
”They didn’t have a voice”
Liz Polay-Wettengel, Salem Public Schools’ chief of public relations, will depart from the role on Aug. 4 after less than four years on the job. She leaves to bring the work she did in Salem to a state-wide platform as director of public relations, communications, and community engagement services for the Shore Educational Collaborative.
“Part of what they do is district support services,” Polay-Wettengel said last week. “It could be as simple as onboarding a new superintendent, or opening a new school, could also be just changing the name of a school, or bringing in a new principal. There’s all sorts of different reasons why you might need extra communication help.”
In Salem, Polay-Wettengel represents the little-credited force at Collins Middle School who overhauled district communication beginning in early 2020, just as schools closed to COVID-19 and the ability to communicate remotely became more than critical.
Her work in Salem is part of a career that started in the music industry and extended into nonprofits in the Jewish community. She hit New York City in 1995, at which point she ran marketing for EMI Capital Records.
“I’d promote tours, would bring bands into in-store performances, was making sure when I bring them into in-store performances that the public would know it was happening,” Polay-Wettengel said. “The Foo Fighters and Beastie Boys were the two most influential in my life, from working with them back then. But I also worked with the Spice Girls — which was fun — and Janet Jackson — which was fun ... not necessarily the genre of music I’d listen to, but fun stuff.”
Polay-Wettengel’s work in the music industry would ultimately lead her to one of the most impactful efforts in her career: the creation of fanseverywhere.org, a website working to seek out, support, and protect victims of sexual violence at Woodstock 1999. (For more on this work, visit bit.ly/3rIfUWc)
“When I met one of the victims, that’s when it really was like, ‘somebody has to do something.’ She thought it was her fault, that she blamed herself, and that nobody was going to do anything because she ‘put herself in that situation,’” Polay-Wettengel said. “My firm belief is that it’s never the victim’s fault. To be able to try and convince her, and by extension others, that it wasn’t their fault was really the impetus of what I was doing there.”
The mission, Polay-Wettengel said, was to “speak for others who felt they didn’t have a voice.” She’d leave New York City after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, coming to Salem in 2003 and shifting her focus to non-profit work, “where I got to be the voice for somebody who couldn’t speak for themselves.”
After time serving non-profits in the Jewish community and helping co-create JewishBoston.com, the shift to Salem would ultimately bring Polay-Wettengel to join the school district in the city she moved to and came to love.
The face behind the overhaul
As Polay-Wettengel arrived at Salem Public Schools in November 2019, the district was moving through the brief tenure of an interim superintendent after the ouster of then recently departed Superintendent Margarita Ruiz. Her handling of high school principal vacancies led to the district and Ruiz agreeing to cut ties earlier that year.
Polay-Wettengel said she was also bothered by the process through which the district closed the Nathaniel Bowditch School — a decision led by Ruiz in 2018 and decried by an entire community in Salem that felt left in the dark.
“I didn’t have anything personally to do with Bowditch. My kid didn’t go there,” she said. “I saw what was happening and saw there was no parent involvement, and saw it was a surprise to the community. ... As a communicator, I was mortified. Nobody knew what was going on, and as a school district that needs to answer to thousands of people, I couldn’t even imagine how that could happen.”
Before the pandemic, the district was conducting interviews for its next superintendent as interim leader Kathleen Smith captained the ship for about a year. Polay-Wettengel began her time in Salem with a listening tour “to hear where people’s pain points were, what the problems were.”
“I was talking to parents, talking to students, talking to teachers, talking to administrators to listen to what they wanted and needed from a communications standpoint,” she said. “By about February, I was pulling together my action plan, and that action plan included things like a district-wide communications platform, redoing the website, and retooling how communications really worked at every level.”
City leaders ultimately hired Steve Zrike, then receiver and state-installed superintendent of Holyoke Public Schools, just as systems closed to the pandemic. When it happened, there was effectively nothing in place to manage the demand for communications that was about to hit.
“When the pandemic hit, I had to go straight into crisis communication,” Polay-Wettengel said. “I had to build an entire website within 24 hours with the help of a volunteer to make sure that our kids and families had access to learning packets, knew where to find food, knew how to get a Chromebook and hotspot (for Internet access at home) if they needed it, and knew we were there for them to call.”
‘Truly a miracle worker’
They were impossible tasks to pull together, and they came together. Lori Marenda, a veteran of the district who started as a high school teacher in 2006, can measure the impact.
“If I’m remembering correctly, I believe it was Liz who reached out to Comcast to get free or discounted Internet for families,” she said.
Marenda said Polay-Wettengel is “truly a miracle worker in getting our communications up and running during COVID.”
“Everyone had a lot of fears, but she set up systems so that we as educators could effectively meet with students and families via Zoom and provide supports — like for food insecurity, Internet issues, housing, and of course provide an education,” Marenda said. “{span}For the younger elementary students, there were packets of school work that needed to be photocopied and would be coordinated to be at food drop-offs throughout the city. ... {/span}The middle and high school began using a learning management system called Schoology, which is where we would post all work electronically and students would submit their work through the site.”
Once the dust from the system-wide closures settled and remote learning was developing rhythm, communications continued to improve as the district began to turn around — particularly at a time when many others were falling behind.
State Rep. Manny Cruz, himself a product of Salem Public Schools, said Polay-Wettengel accomplished a lot from when he initially met “a parent interested in helping the district improve its communication.”
“Whenever there was some sort of major development, Liz was there managing social media, responding directly to parents, fielding calls and turning herself into an expert on how to communicate an issues that was new to all of us,” Cruz said. “Parents could trust the messages coming out of our district, and that’s because of the Herculean efforts of Liz and the team she assembled.”
