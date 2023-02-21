A series of earthquakes has devastated portions of Turkey and Syria, with a third quake Monday making a bad situation even worse.
Nearly 45,000 died when a pair of earthquakes — the largest of them registering a 7.8 on the Richter scale — laid waste to the country two weeks ago. Mustafa Yatin, an associate professor of Chemistry and Physics at Salem State University with friends and family in the impacted area, described feeling powerless in the initial hours and days of the tragedy.
“I had friends living there, and my wife’s relatives who are living there. I tried to reach out to them...no answer,” he said. “Then, in the Turkish news, they said, ‘Please don’t call directly by cell phone, because they’ll overload the system and get interrupted between the victims and rescue teams trying to reach them.’
“I tried to reach family and friends in different areas — unaffected areas, to see if they heard anything from relatives and friends living in the area,” Yatin said. “They said no because there wasn’t enough communication between the affected area and other parts of Turkey.”
Another strong quake rocked the region Monday, the Associated Press reported, when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake was reported to have killed at least three and injured another 200 more people by mid-afternoon Eastern Standard Time.
The events, specifically those two weeks ago, combined with decades of lax building restrictions and current communication challenges to create a perfect storm of hardship for those watching the events unfold from abroad.
“The death toll will obviously increase,” Yatin said. “Of course, earthquakes are everywhere in the world. It wasn’t the first one and obviously won’t be the last one.
“But when it combines with human mistakes, it really becomes a devastating disaster,” Yatin said. “There were building codes of course, especially after the earthquakes shook Turkey in 1999. There were several regulations and building codes, and the government at the time, they promised they’d enforce the rules.
“It’s obvious they didn’t, so the buildings were really weak,” Yatin continued. “Secondly, the lack of communication and organization...somehow, the response wasn’t immediate. There were delays in the beginning, and again, they cost.”
That price has been measured in the loss of families and friends, Yatin said. Entire households went down with their buildings in just a matter of minutes, and answers to who was safe and who was lost effectively didn’t exist.
Communication challenges have created cascading problems for those in need of help and those trying to deliver it, according to Yatin. For that, many non-government organizations have been working to funnel resources down the most efficient, functional paths to those affected.
“People are quite organized in the New England area, especially the universities,” Yatin said. “They’re working for the people and raising awareness for the Turkish community.”
