SALEM — For the first time in about a decade, this June, the rainbow-colored crosswalk on Washington Street is sporting different colors: Those of the transgender pride flag.
Volunteers assembled downtown Tuesday night to repaint two crosswalks in recognition of June as “Pride Month,” an annual effort that usually happens overnight in late May.
But with a national surge in recent years in crimes and rhetoric against members of the transgender community — including in Salem — volunteers are amplifying their efforts to match, according to Ty Hapworth, a city councilor who organizes supplies each year for the painting. A study by Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, which monitors gun violence, found that homicides against transgender people nearly doubled between 2017 and 2021.
“This year is the first we’ve done the trans colors on the Washington Street crosswalk, something members of the community had asked for,” Hapworth said. “What people love about this event, every year, is it gives us a chance to show what our community is about, what our values are, and support our neighbors.”
With the two regular crosswalks updated with fresh paint this week, volunteers will be called upon later in June to also paint seven crosswalks near Salem schools, with supplies due to arrive sometime soon, according to Hapworth.
The effort to repaint the sidewalks started about a decade ago as a more in-the-shadows project later at night. But over time, it has happened earlier with the help of protected police details.
Gary “Gigi” Gill, a vocal advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and drag queen, said the efforts come in 2023 when those in the transgender community feel the least safe.
“The kids and trans kids that are being denied mental health services, being denied transitioning services, being attacked at school... I’m just torn apart by the scenarios going around the world,” Gill said. “And we’re just in that bubble as well. We live here in a small town, and I see the effects of it.”
Gill was attacked, he recalled, in 2015 when a person spit upon, slapped, bit and repeatedly referred to Gill by an anti-gay slur.
Gill said he was also attacked this week on the day of the crosswalk painting.
“When I was walking through the park, all the kids on bikes were saying nasty things,” he said — that included anti-gay slurs and threats to castrate him. “There’s one in every family — either a trans kid or a gay kid in the family — and those are the ones being denied, beat up, kicked out of their house.”
But with recent efforts in Salem to elevate trans awareness, including the light blue, pink and white flag hanging at Hawthorne Hotel, Gill said pride in the city he calls home is flying high — as is that of the trans community.
“I’ve been proud of all the girls in the neighborhood that still go out dressed for shopping... and they’re out. I see them. They’re visible,” Gill said. “They’re not backing down. and they shouldn’t.”
Those interested in volunteering for the effort to paint crosswalks at Salem schools later in June should email Hapworth at thapworth@salem.com.
