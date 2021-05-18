[Coverage Developing] After weeks of review, the House is preparing on Tuesday afternoon to reject Gov. Charlie Baker's amendments to a proposed COVID-19 emergency paid leave program.
According to a summary of recommendations from the House Ways and Means Committee, the House is poised to turn back Baker's calls to exclude municipal employees from the program and to provide reimbursement for paid leave costs through an employee tax credit.
The underlying proposal requires employers to provide up to one week of emergency paid leave based on the number of hours an employee works, and under a cap that limits total pay to $850 per week.
Under the program, employees would be eligible for paid leave if they need to self-isolate, seek a medical diagnosis, obtain an immunization, comply with a quarantine order or determination by a local, state or federal public official, if they are unable to telework because of a COVID-19 diagnosis, or if the employee needs to care for a family member who needs to self-isolate, needs a medical diagnosis, or is subject to a quarantine.
Employee advocates have been calling for a paid leave program throughout the pandemic and consideration of the program comes as COVID-19 cases fall and millions of residents have secured vaccinations against the virus.
Last May, Raise Up Massachusetts implored the Legislature to set up an emergency paid leave program, arguing that essential workers too often were choosing to work so they could make money rather than staying home and seeking COVID-19 testing if they were exhibiting symptoms of the virus.
The Baker administration has defended its proposed exclusion of municipal workers from the program, arguing that municipal workers have strong leave protections in place already and that many municipalities can access federal funds to implement their own leave programs that could align with state and federal leave guarantees.
Baker also proposed to convert the program funding to a $40 per employee tax credit for all companies unable to access federal credits, regardless of whether the employee uses the leave benefit. The governor said this would not add to the cost of the program, but would prevent it from abruptly ending when the $75 million proposed for employer reimbursements runs out.
~ Michael P. Norton/SHNS