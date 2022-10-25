SALEM — As many election officials are seeing steady use of by-mail voting this season, the Witch City is breaking new ground with its options.
For the city’s second election of 2022, a question-heavy ballot has caused the city to institute a two-language, two-card voting process that simultaneously serves English- and Spanish-speaking voters of Salem.
“We had (dual-language ballots) for September, which was our first election. But because there weren’t the questions, it was only the same one ballot,” said Salem City Clerk Ilene Simons. “Now with the questions and bilingual language, it’s a first for Salem to have what they call cards — card 1 and card 2, two cards per ballot.”
The Salem ballot has four sides, with English and Spanish language text somewhat interwoven together, question-by-question. In each case, a question terminates with two ovals to choose from, one of them bilingual: “YES/SI” and “NO.”
“Everything is normal, except the Spanish is right underneath the English,” Simons said. “The question is all in English and then Spanish.”
The primary in September marked the first official election in Salem to require that ballots be translated into Spanish as well as English, given the amount of the city that identifies as Spanish-speaking in recent census data.
Simons said the ballots are in Salem today because of community efforts yesterday — particularly the advocacy of the Latino Leadership Coalition, which helped drive Simons’ census effort messages home so accurate data on the city’s population could come back.
“It was really due to them,” Simons said. “Although everybody thanks me for it, I’m like, ‘you guys did it all. You did it. You stood up to be recognized, and they accomplished it just as much as I did.”
For that, the city has also upgraded its polls to bring some hardware and remote assistance to those needing translations where translators are in short supply.
“I put in money for the (capital improvement plan) last budget season, and I received it for what we call ‘virtual poll workers,’” Simons said. “It’s an iPad you can call up, and there’s 100 different languages.”
Through that, if a Spanish-speaking voter arrives at the polls and nobody is around to assist, a translator is just a cloud-visit away.
“It’s a first for Salem, a very good first,” Simons said. “I’m very happy about it.”
Outside of Salem, clerks are seeing continued demand for voting by mail as election day approaches on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
“Without looking at numbers specifically, I can see the number of vote-by-mail is going to go up and your early vote-in-person and on election day will continue to go down,” said Catherine Ellsworth, town clerk in Danvers. “People are getting more comfortable with it.”
The ballot questions, meanwhile, are providing a slight slowdown at the polls for those voting in person, according to Lisa Kent, city clerk in Beverly.
“People coming in are more curious about the questions, so they take a little more time to review,” Kent said. “If they haven’t received a red book from the state regarding the election, we have extras here at City Hall, and we’d be happy to give them one.”
Ellsworth said the same of Danvers, adding that officials are making note of the ballot’s size — even if it’s only on one card and in one language.
“We only have one ballot. A big thing for us this election is that it’s a two-sided ballot,” Ellsworth said. “We’re just encouraging people to vote on both sides.”
