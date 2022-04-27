BEVERLY — When the new owners of the assisted living facility in downtown Beverly were first planning to form their own company, they were confident they could carve out a lucrative place in the senior housing business.
Andrew Teeters and Ross Dingman were top executives at Brightview Senior Living, an established senior housing company based in Maryland, and Michael Glynn was a former employee of the company. In an email discussing potential partners for their new venture, Glynn noted that senior housing had superior returns than other real estate categories.
“At the end of the day, we are sitting on a rocket ship headed for a planet of fun and riches and it doesnt (sic) really matter who provides the start up for us,” Glynn wrote in October of 2018.
Less than a year later, the three partners formed Monarch Communities, the company that now owns the former Oceanview assisted living facility in Beverly. Last week, they informed the facility’s 67 residents that they had 90 days to vacate the premises because of a planned year-long renovation project, with no guarantee that they can return.
The decision to displace an entire building of elderly residents, many of them frail and some struggling with dementia, has stunned families who are now scrambling to find new placements for their loved ones and it has focused attention on the previously unknown company that is responsible for that decision.
Teeters, Dingman and Glynn, who are listed as the managing partners of Monarch Communities on the company’s website, declined to comment for this story through a spokesperson. But the story of the company’s origins is laid out in court documents in a lawsuit filed against the company in federal court in Maryland.
In the lawsuit, Brightview accused Teeters and Dingman of misappropriating company trade secrets and confidential information as they plotted for a year to form their own company while still working as top executives for Brightview. The lawsuit says that Teeters and Dingman downloaded thousands of Brightview documents onto their personal devices and used the information to target potential markets for new developments.
In a memorandum opinion, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher said that for nearly a year, Teeters and Dingman repeatedly used Brightview’s alleged trade secrets to start a competing business.
“Evidence suggests they were dissatisfied with their current employment situation and wanted to enrich themselves,” Gallagher wrote. “The record also suggests that Defendants knew what they were doing was inappropriate, and could lead to trouble with Brightview, but continued their endeavor anyway.”
The two sides eventually reached a settlement “under acceptable terms to both parties,” according to a spokesperson for Monarch Communities. A spokesperson for Brightview said the company could not comment on the lawsuit under the terms of the settlement.
Meanwhile, state and local officials and several local agencies are trying to help residents of the Beverly facility, now called Motif at Monarch, find new housing. Senior care advocates say the shutdown shows the need for new regulations to protect assisted living residents. Under current law, they are subject to the same tenant/landlord laws that apply to any other tenant.
The situation is especially difficult for residents who are in the PACE program, a federal and state program that pays lower rent than is paid by private-pay residents. Not all facilities accept PACE members, giving them even more limited options.
David Tamilio, whose 88-year-old mother lives at the Beverly facility and is on the PACE program, said it could cost an extra $2,000 to $3,000 per month if his mother has to go into a facility that doesn’t accept PACE.
Tamilio, a retired Beverly firefighter who fought a devastating 1996 fire at the building where his mother now lives, said forcing residents to move out is “immoral.” He said the new owners are probably planning to increase the rent when the facility does reopen.
“It’s all about money, let’s face it,” Tamilio said. “It’s about money.”
