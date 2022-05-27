BEVERLY — The new owners of an assisted living facility in downtown Beverly are seeking state tax credits to renovate the building.
Monarch Communities and Welltower, which took over the former Oceanview assisted living facility at 3 Essex St. on Jan. 1, said the tax credits will help them restore the building in a historically appropriate way. The companies told residents last month that they must move out by July 19 so the renovation work could be done.
In a letter to the Beverly Historic Districts Commission, a consultant for the companies said the renovation project will cost more than $12 million and “will secure this landmark in the historic streetscape of downtown Beverly for decades to come.”
The building was built in 1874 as the city’s Briscoe High School. It later became Briscoe Junior High School and then North Shore Community College before becoming an assisted living facility in 1996.
The companies are asking the Beverly Historic Districts Commission to provide a letter of support for the project, which is one of the requirements to qualify for the Massachusetts Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program. The program offers up to a 20% tax credit for qualifying expenses in a historic rehabilitation project.
The consultant for the Monarch partners said the tax credit will make it possible to rehabilitate the property “according to best practices in historic preservation.” Without the credit, the letter said, “it would likely not be possible to install high-quality, historically accurate windows and ensure the proper restoration of the exterior masonry.”
In addition to the exterior work, the project will include fully renovated apartments and common areas. The letter said the renovations will ensure that the property “continues to provide dignified and supportive housing options for seniors, especially those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. The updated interior spaces, in particular, will allow the facility to provide continued care for this critical patient population.”
A spokesperson for Monarch, Mariellen Burns, said the funding from the tax credits will help pay for the “premium exterior work” that will be done to preserve the historic nature and context of the building, such as windows and cement work. Burns said the building’s owners will pay for the construction and repair work on the building’s systems, roof and interior walls.
The request for a tax break comes as residents of the facility are facing a July 19 deadline to move out of the building. Monarch Communities, the Maryland-based company that took over as the facility’s operator on Jan. 1, informed the 67 residents in April that they must move out so that the building can be renovated. The building is owned by Welltower, a real estate development company.
Families and advocates say finding a new facility on such short notice is difficult, particularly for residents who are on government programs that pay lower rent than residents who pay privately.
Burns said Monarch is working with about 10 residents and their loved ones to finalize a new home. The rest of the residents have either already moved out, are in the process of doing so, or are still working on an exact move-out date, Burns said.
In an interview, Andrew Teeters, a managing partner for Monarch Communities, said the work required inside the building is so extensive, including taking down walls, that residents could not be in the building during the project.
“It really needs just a gut rehab given the condition of the building,” he said.
Teeters said the company will make sure every resident has a new home, even if it requires going beyond the July 19 deadline. “That is our commitment,” he said.
Teeters said every resident is welcome to reapply when the building reopens, which he said should be sometime toward the end of 2023. But the company has not guaranteed residents that they can return.
Teeters said the company is working on a new contract with PACE so it can accept residents in that program when the facility reopens. PACE is administered by MassHealth and Medicare. Families have said it is difficult to find facilities that accept PACE residents because the program pays lower rents than residents who privately pay.
