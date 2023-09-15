BEVERLY — In 1972, a free preschool for low-income families in Beverly opened in the basement of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Ocean Street.
Today, the Beverly Children’s Learning Center is still going strong with an expanded mission in a building of its own.
The BCLC, as it is known, serves 160 children from newborns to age 13. Its journey from church basement to a thriving nonprofit school will be marked on Sept. 21 with a 50th anniversary celebration at Misselwood on the campus of Endicott College.
Proceeds from the event, which includes a silent auction, will raise money for the school and honor the memory of one of its founders, Robert Guyer.
Charlie Guyer, Robert’s son, said BCLC, which bases tuition on a sliding scale, is a “godsend” for families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it.
“It enables them to get to work, it enables them to live their lives and have their kids in a quality place where they can be nurtured and educated and fed,” said Guyer, who serves on the school’s board of directors. “There wouldn’t be an alternative if this wasn’t around.”
Robert Guyer, who died last October at the age of 88, was among a group of parishioners at St. Peter’s and at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Beverly Farms who helped launch the school in 1972. A year later, it became incorporated as a private, non-profit educational institution, with funding from the state’s Office for Children.
The school moved to several locations over the years before getting a home of its own in 2014, when it bought a former medical building at 550 Cabot St. Renovations transformed the building to fit the needs of its many programs, which now includes infant/toddler, preschool, and out-of-school-time for kindergarten through sixth grade. BCLC also offers family childcare in licensed private homes on the North Shore and Cape Ann.
The school provides free meals to students made in an on-site kitchen, nature-based learning on its outdoor playground and adjacent wetland trails, and school trips to places like Project Adventure and educational boat rides in Salem harbor.
Judith Cody, the school’s executive director, said it’s part of the school’s mission to provide those services free of charge.
“We are a subsidized center so that does make a difference,” she said. “In a private center you pay for everything. We don’t want to single out anyone who can or can’t go.
“Without the community and without fund-raising, none of the extras would be there,” Cody said.
Lisa Deschenes, BCLC’s director of education, said the school makes an effort to involve families and to offer them programs and assistance, include on-site flu clinics, job fairs and family dinners with speakers on various topics.
“Our goal is to try to build up their self-independence and strengthen their resiliency by making social connections with teachers and the other families,” she said.
Guyer, whose mother, Margaret, was also active in supporting the school, said BCLC meant a lot to his parents, who grew up in North Dakota during the Depression and wanted to provide opportunity to everyone. His father became an engineer who worked on the Apollo lunar missions, and his mother worked as a music teacher at Mrs. Alexander’s School in Beverly.
“They came from really nothing, happy homes, but really nothing,” Guyer said. “They really built a great life together and they wanted to give that back to the next generation.”
The Beverly Children’s Learning Center 50th anniversary celebration will be held Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Misselwood, 407 Hale St., Beverly, on the campus of Endicott College. The event will include a cocktail reception, light dinner, dessert, cash bar and silent auction. Tickets are available at bclckids.org.
