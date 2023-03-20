IPSWICH — When Jim Seeley walks down the hallway at Ipswich High School, he stands out from the crowd for a couple of reasons.
At age 84, he’s usually the oldest person in the building. A poll of students would probably reveal that he’s also the funniest. and now the longtime substitute teacher has been hit with a new distinction.
Ipswich High seniors recently voted Seeley “Most Inspirational” in the faculty superlatives for their yearbook. It might seem unusual for a substitute to garner such praise, but students say Seeley brings much more to the table than your average sub.
“A substitute is always good, but when it’s Mr. Seeley, it’s kind of like a bonus,” junior Drew Lane said.
“He’s definitely memorable,” senior Jordan Townsend added. “He’s the only sub that I can probably name. We’ve had a lot of subs and he’s the one that sticks around and makes a difference in our lives.”
Seeley was an English teacher in Salem for 33 years, 31 of them at Salem High School. He retired in 2002, but said he found himself “climbing the walls” and “polishing doorknobs” in retirement and decided to try substitute teaching.
He ended up at the high school in Ipswich, where he lives with his wife Linda, who also had a career in education as a teacher and one of the founders of three Montessori schools. They’ve been married for 58 years and have two daughters and a granddaughter.
Seeley said working as a substitute was difficult at first. “I was wondering, ‘How much authority do I have in this classroom?’” he said. “It took me about a year to get used to it, and once I did, these kids were just great. They are great.”
Seeley said Ipswich High has an “excellent” principal and faculty who make substituting easier by providing detailed lesson plans. That leaves him with plenty of time to laugh and joke with the students.
“It’s like a grandfather,” he said. “I can have a lot of fun with them, and yet they get their work done. As soon as I see these students smiling at me, it just gets me right out of those doldrums.”
Ipswich High Principal Jonathan Mitchell called Seeley the school’s “Swiss Army knife” because he’s able to fill in in any classroom.
“The kids love him,” Mitchell said. “He brings the wisdom of his experience with all of his years of teaching. But I think his best asset is his self-deprecating humor. He’s always poking fun at himself and cracking jokes.”
“And he’s got great fashion sense,” Mitchell added. “He’s always got a shirt and tie on.”
Seeley said he loved his time as a British literature teacher at Salem High. He drew some of his teaching philosophy from Shakespeare’s use of “comic relief” in his plays.
“You start the class off light,” he said. “We have to laugh a couple of times. and then when it’s time to get down to business, that’s it. Now we get down to business.”
Seeley said he’s also learned from the mistakes he made over his long career. At 84, he said, “I’m comfortable with myself. I like my age.”
Townsend and Lane said Seeley has a way of connecting with students. Lane said his sister was a student at Ipswich High 10 years ago and loved him, “so I can imagine that he’s had a lot of influence on students for many, many years.”
“Every time I walk in the classroom and see Mr. Seeley I always smile because you know it’s going to be a good class,” Lane said. “It’s definitely an honor to still have him here and experience him as a teacher.”
Students will continue to have that honor for the foreseeable future. Asked how long he’ll continue to sub, Ipswich High School’s most inspirational teacher replied, “as long as I can.”
