BEVERLY — When Marian Webb moved into the Ocean View assisted living facility five years ago, she expected to live there until the day she died. But there she was on a Saturday morning in June, sitting in a chair in the hallway outside her room as movers loaded her stuff into carts.
At 99, a month shy of her 100th birthday, Webb was literally the last resident remaining on the second floor of the cavernous building in downtown Beverly. Like the 67 other residents who had lived there, she had no choice but to move. In April, the new owners of the facility gave everyone 90 days to vacate the premises to make way for a major renovation of the building.
As Webb watched the movers haul away the maple bureau that her father bought for her when she was in high school, and the marble table that had been in her family for generations, she said the stress and uncertainty about the move has been difficult.
“It’s kind of worrisome, not knowing what’s going to happen,” she said. “It was kind of lonesome here toward the end.”
Monarch Communities, the company that runs Ocean View, said it had no choice but to close the building after uncovering what it called “deplorable conditions” when it took over in January. But the decision to shut down in 90 days stunned and angered many of the residents and their families, who scrambled to find new homes for their loved ones while facing a July 19 deadline. The sudden closure has also prompted discussions about the need for state regulations to give assisted living residents more protections in the event of a similar situation.
The forced move was especially difficult for many of the residents because of the thicket of red tape that encircles the senior care world. Frances Webb, Marian’s daughter-in-law, said she called 20 assisted living facilities before she found an opening for Marian at Marguerite’s House in Lawrence. She said many of the facilities would not accept Marian because of the type of state insurance program she was on.
“It’s been a nightmare,” Frances Webb said.
To get into Marguerite’s House, Marian had to enroll in PACE, a state and federal program that coordinates the care of seniors. To enroll in PACE, she needed a Social Security card, which she could not find. To get a Social Security card, she needed a photo ID, which she also did not have.
All of which led 99-year-old Marian Webb one day in June to the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Danvers. With Frances Webb by her side, Marian stood with her walker in front of a camera at the RMV to have her picture taken for the new ID that she would need.
Marian, a short woman with a seemingly permanent smile, took all of the hassle in stride. She moves surprisingly fast with her walker and is generally in good health.
When Frances at one point described Marian as “poor as a church mouse,” Marian responded, “Poor as a church mouse. That’s me.” When Frances talked about how difficult it was to find a new place, Marian joked, “Take me out and shoot me.”
Marian, whose maiden name is Jones, grew up in Wenham and attended school in Beverly. She still has a copy of her Beverly High School Class of 1939 yearbook, which notes that she was a member of the Audubon Club and Dramatic Club.
Marian got married at the age of 20 and had four children. When she got divorced, she got a job doing office work at the United Shoe Machinery Corp. in Beverly to help support her family. “That was back during a time when most mothers didn’t work, so she was thrust into the workforce,” said her son Philip Webb, who is 75. “She did a great job.”
Despite Marian’s outwardly positive disposition, Frances Webb said the ordeal of moving has been “devastating” to her mother-in-law. As more and more residents moved out of Ocean View, including some that Marian had gone to high school with, she found herself increasingly alone. The facility stopped holding activities for residents on weekends. At one point, the group that Marian regularly played cards with was down to just her and one other resident.
“I feel neglected,” Marian said one day in late May. “I feel alone. I’m the only one on this corridor.”
Philip Webb said he does not blame the staff at Ocean View, who he said were working under difficult conditions and facing the prospect of losing their jobs. But he said such a forced transition has been very difficult on his mother.
“In general, elderly people don’t like change. They like their routine,” he said. “She has said on many occasions that she moved into Ocean View expecting that would be her final move, that she would be there for the rest of her life. It was very upsetting to her and to everybody that had to move. Even the day before the move, she said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’”
Philip Webb said his mother would have preferred to stay in the Beverly area where she grew up. But efforts to find places in Beverly and Danvers fell through. Ultimately, Marguerite’s House agreed to accept Marian once she enrolled in the PACE program. She won’t be officially enrolled until July 1, but her family decided to pay out of pocket for the last two weeks of June so that she could get out of the near-empty Ocean View.
According to Monarch Communities, four residents will still be living at Ocean View as of July 1. All of them are “very far into the process” of confirming a move-out date, according to a statement from Andrew Teeters, a managing partner of Monarch Communities.
“We realize that moving is stressful for anyone and certainly more so for the elderly,” Teeters said in an email. “Closing the community was not our original plan when we purchased the building but was necessitated as we uncovered the deplorable conditions that existed. Our hope is that long-term these moves will be a relief to residents and their families to be in better, safer conditions than those that have existed in the building for many years.”
Teeters said the company hopes to reopen the building in a year to 18 months as an assisted living and memory care community.
When Marian arrived at Marguerite’s House last week, the two residents in the adjacent rooms left her a welcoming packet that included a can of ginger ale and a bingo card.
Frances Webb said Marguerite’s seems like a great place and will hopefully be a good final home for Marian. It helps that Frances and Philip live nearby in Haverhill. Frances is planning a 100th birthday celebration for Marian there on Aug. 20. But she worries about the toll that the move has already taken on her mother-in-law. She said Marian’s memory has gotten worse because of the move, and she’s anxious about leaving her room. At one point, Marian even made a comment that she hopes she doesn’t make it to winter.
“Even though people have been very nice and loving toward her, she’s not the same person,” Frances Webb said. “She’s definitely not the same person.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.