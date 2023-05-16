There’s a common misperception that nurses must remain unemotional to do their jobs. Not so, say four seasoned Registered Nurses — Chrissy Perez, Arianna Marquis, Marion McKinney and Carly Caggiano — all of Beverly Hospital.
The women, with decades of professional nursing among them, spoke with The Salem News during this past National Nurses Week about two initiatives begun by them — and for them — to deal with what is in fact the enormous toll emotions take on nurses.
Nurses do not do what they do for money
“We receive our reward from our patients,” say the women. At Beverly, a small community hospital, “your patients might be your neighbors or friends.” To see them die over and over, as was the case during the COVID-19 pandemic, was, they say, “devastating.”
For many, the emotional toll was too high. According to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, COVID-19 drove some 100,000 nurses out of the workforce in the U.S., and killed an estimated 115,000 health care workers globally, a figure the International Council of Nurses (ICN) estimates is conservative.
At Beverly — and nearby Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester — frontline nurses such as Perez and Marquis, “running on empty,” were in need of some way for nurses to support nurses who were struggling, through pandemic traumas, loss and fears.
Project Lilac Team
Enter Project Lilac Team, an idea Marquis heard about at a nursing convention, and — during that third wave of COVID-19, when “our tanks were depleted,” quickly implemented at both hospitals. It’s a simple concept; a “well-being team within a hospital” based on the successful implementation in other hospitals of a “care model” project called “Code Lilac,” a name which calls to mind “Code Blue” to indicate an urgent call to action to assist in a medical crisis.
If a nurse is seen to be in an emotional crisis, Team Lilac goes into action. First comes a gift bag full of self-care “treats” with a note that says, “You are receiving this Team Lilac bag of support because you are having a challenging moment. We want you to feel supported and cared for. Someone from our Wellness Team will reach out to you in the next few days to check in. Please know your colleagues care about you and your well-being.”
We see you, we hear you, we’re here for you
Whatever that person needs, be it time out or time off, they’ll get it, along with hugs and whatever it takes to get them back on their feet and back on the job.
Nurses love it, say Perez and Marquis. and to them what’s as impressive as the success of the project itself is how easily they were able to get the support to implement it. “It speaks volumes for the hospital that this idea came from the bottom up, that the hospital listened to our needs and responded” by supporting Team Lilac.”
Heartbeat in a bottle
Likewise, say Registered Nurses Marion McKinney and Carly Caggiano, the hospitals have been responsive to their initiative, “Heartbeat in a bottle.” As critical care nurses, McKinney and Caggiano say they “see people for the first time at the worst time in their lives.” Death is a way of life, they say, but that does not make it any easier on them.
At these times, say McKinney and Caggiano, when a patient is beyond help, the families and loved ones of the dying patient also need critical care, emotional care. It is for them that a “Heartbeat in a bottle” was conceived, and quickly adopted by both hospitals.
While a dying patient’s heart is still beating normally, nurses will print out the electrocardiogram in strips. After the patient has died, the strip is rolled up, placed in a bottle, and presented — along with a powerfully poignant poem — to families.
“I can’t think of anything that’s more representative of a person’s life than their heartbeat, says Caggiano. “It’s a small token, but so meaningful.” and not just to the family members but to the nurses. “Nurses become very attached to their patients. It’s a way for they themselves to grieve” says McKinney.
As sister hospitals within the Beth Israel Lahey Health system, Beverly and Addison Gilbert work closely. So do their nurses. “And their compassion, talent and expertise” cannot be understated,” says Kim Perryman, MMHC, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at Beverly Hospital.
“We are dedicated to ensuring that the well-being of our nurses is as much a priority as the patient-centered care they provide,” says Perryman, and “express our heartfelt gratitude to all our nursing professionals for their invaluable work and the enormous sacrifices they make to keep our community safe and well.”