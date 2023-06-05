BEVERLY — Mia Occhino said she didn’t want to bemoan time lost to the pandemic. Not did she want to recite platitudes about triumphing over adversity.
“I’m here, you’re here, and this moment is what matters to me,” Occhino said.
The moment was the 2023 Beverly High School graduation, and Occhino, the class valedictorian, made sure that’s where the focus stayed on Sunday afternoon.
A total of 322 graduates received diplomas during the nearly two-hour ceremony, which was moved inside to the Beverly High School fieldhouse rather than outside at Hurd Stadium due to rain. In addition to those seated in the field house, others watched the BevCam broadcast of the ceremony on a screen set up in the auditorium.
The day included student speeches by Occhino, salutatorian Ryan Dunleavy, class president Nylah Ollivierre, and class vice president Brooke Davies.
Mayor Mike Cahill, Superintendent of Schools Suzanne Charochak, School Committee President Rachael Abell, and Beverly High Principal Elizabeth Taylor also spoke.
Charochak thanked Taylor, who is retiring, for her years of service in the Beverly Public Schools. Taylor began working as a teacher at Beverly High in 1985 and became principal in 2017.
“Your stewardship and your humble leadership will be missed,” Charochak said.
In her speech, Occhino, who will attend Trinity College in Dublin, said the graduating seniors have embraced the spirit of rebellion, “not against society, but against the limitations imposed upon us and against fear.”
“We rebel against the notion that happiness is unattainable and against the cynicism that seeks to extinguish our joy and passion for life,” she said.
In her welcome address, Davies noted that some of the graduates will be staying close to home, while others will travel as far as California or Dublin.
“It doesn’t matter if you are 2.5 miles down the road or 2,971 miles across the world,” said Davies, who will attend Endicott College in Beverly. “We will always have a connection to Beverly.”
Class president Ollivierre, who will attend UMass-Amherst, said each graduate has the power to “leave an indelible mark on society.”
“In a world that often seems divided, let us be the generation that united, that transcends barriers and fosters understanding,” Ollivierre said.
Dunleavy, who is going to George Washington University, spoke about the importance of perspective, quoting the cold-hearted food critic Anton Ego from the movie “Ratatouille” ordering “some fresh, clear, well-seasoned perspective.”
“In the end, it’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see,” Dunleavy said. “And every time I glance up from the words in front of me and look out onto this crowd what I see is an extraordinary amount of potential and promise.”
The ceremony included the presentation of the colors by the Beverly High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC Color Guard; the singing of the National Anthem by the Beverly High School Mixed Vocal Ensemble; and a musical interlude by the Beverly High School Concert Band.
In addition to Ollivierre and Davies, the class officers included treasurer Kyla Hart-Perron and secretary Jack Ryan.
