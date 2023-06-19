BEVERLY — The city of Beverly has more than 42,000 residents and a budget of more than $157 million. But when it came time for those residents to have their say on that budget, the number of people who took advantage of the opportunity was . . . one.
Bartlett Street resident Paul Drake was the only person to step to the microphone last week during the City Council's public hearing on the city budget.
It's not unusual for only a handful of people to speak at the annual budget hearing — there were only three last year, and four the year before that. And it's not necessarily a new trend. Only four people spoke at Beverly's budget hearing 10 years ago, according to a Salem News story.
But the fact that only one person spoke this year stood out.
"I was surprised," Drake said. "I kind of looked around the room and said, 'Hmmm.'"
Drake, 42, spoke out about the importance of paraprofessionals in the public schools. He has worked as a 'para' at the Centerville Elementary School for seven years.
"Everything that I shared at the budget hearing is near and dear to my heart," he said in an interview. "My students' experiences and the paraprofessionals' experiences are very important to me."
Drake told city councilors that having a paraprofessional in a classroom can make a big difference for students. The para can work one-on-one or with a small group of students and get to know their needs, he said.
"Social-emotional learning is very much based on relationships," he told councilors. "Relationships require persons on a consistent basis. Kids know you can be there with them day in and day out."
Drake said the role of paras is particularly important at a time when schools are seeing more students with behavioral disturbances. Some students have educational plans that require them to have a paraprofessional, but Drake said other students could benefit from a para as well.
"Investing in their experience at an early age really should pay dividends throughout the coming years," he said.
Drake encouraged the city to hire more paraprofessionals and improve their pay. Paraprofessionals in the Beverly schools currently make between $19,242 and $26,194, depending on education and experience, according to their contract.
"I love going to work every day. I love the impact that I feel I can have on my kids," Drake said. "I can't pay rent with that."
Superintendent Suzanne Charochak said Beverly is adding two new paraprofessionals for the next school year, one at the high school and one at the elementary school level. At a previous meeting on the school budget, Charochak told the City Council that paraprofessional positions are the "most challenging" to fill because paras often move on to become teachers, creating a lot of turnover.
When Councilor Estelle Rand asked about pay increases for paraprofessionals, Charochak said paras are part of the Beverly Teachers Association and their pay is subject to negotiation. The current three-year contract for paraprofessionals runs through August 2024.
Charochak said the schools have a "parent to para" program that looks for parents who want to become paras and provides training, as well as a "para to teacher" program to assist with that transition.
Drake, for his part, said he understands why more people don't speak at meetings about budgets, which he said can be "both intimidating and mundane." But he felt it was important to speak up about a slice of the budget that means so much to him.
"Budgets are moral documents, so you should come and have something to say as a resident of Beverly," he said.