PEABODY — Saturday mornings meant cartoons for most kids in the 1970s. For Peabody native Steve Muntsy, it meant subs.
“I don’t want to use the words ‘dragged down there,’ but you know what it’s like waking up on Saturday morning thinking, ‘All right, there’s no school!’ and your father says, ‘Hey, you come on down to the store,’” Muntsy said. “It was a thing right off the bat. and I kind of liked it.”
He would go on to work at Muntsy’s Subs and Pizza for more than four decades, even working over 90 hours a week for many of those years. But ready to finally relax, Muntsy, 58, closed up shop for the last time on Dec. 31.
“I was burnt out, and I stayed longer than I should have or wanted to because of the people, the customers,” Muntsy said. “My customers are great.”
His father, also named Steve Muntsy, his uncle George Muntsy and grandmother Mary Baletsa started the shop in the early 1960s on Walnut Street after the brothers got out of the service. They moved up to Washington Street a few years later before eventually relocating the business to Lake Street in 1971, where it has served up much-loved subs for longtime customers like Lori Greenberg ever since.
Having grown up down the street from Muntsy’s, Greenberg made sure to head back home to Peabody about twice a month after moving to Wayland. That way, her son could “also become a lover,” Greenberg said, and she could get her usual order: An Italian with diced pickles, onions, tomatoes and two shakes of seasoning.
“When everything changes and life takes you in a thousand different directions, I could always go to Lake Street and know Steve would be inside, probably ready to grumble and try and pretend he was a grumpy owner, but he is so kind and so sweet,” Greenberg said.
“There is no son that has worked harder to see his father’s legacy honored properly.”
Muntsy, who graduated from Peabody High in 1982, didn’t work much with his father, who retired from the business in 1993. Instead, he would go in at 11 a.m. to work with his grandmother — who lived to be just shy of 100 years old — and uncle until they left around 2 p.m.
“Working with my grandmother was awesome because she’s like, the greatest person I’ve ever known in my life,” Muntsy said. “And, you know, because there’s two brothers, she kept everything in line.”
However, it was the evening shifts Muntsy usually worked where he made the most memories.
“I remember working more with my friends and my buddies and the people that were working there,” he said. “I formed friendships with them that I’ll have for a lifetime.”
He also got to know Red Sox idols thanks to the shop, including shortstop and third baseman Rico Petrocelli, second baseman Doug Griffin, pitcher John Tudor (who grew up in Peabody) and right-fielder Dwight Evans.
“I started delivering and Dwight Evans would call more and more, and every time I would deliver to his house (in Lynnfield), he asked me to come inside and he’d sit on the stairs when you walk in on the left and we would just start talking baseball,” Muntsy said. “Now, when you’re like 28 years old and this guy who you’re still watching play the game is talking baseball, it’s awesome.”
Muntsy’s food was made to order and always with love, he said.
The daily special never changed once he wrote it on a chalkboard 20 years ago: A large Italian or a large cheesesteak, both with a can of soda and bag of chips. If you were new to the shop in all of its wood-paneled glory and left with one of those subs packed away in your stomach, there was a good chance Muntsy would see you again.
But delicious food was the just second ingredient to his success, Muntsy said.
“Business is all about the customers. If you don’t have them, you don’t have business,” he said. “A lot of these people I consider friends, but I only saw them there. They would come in and we talked for hours.”
Still, now feels like the right time for Muntsy to start his next chapter — quite literally. He spends his days at a café writing up short stories, songs, poems and just about any other kind of words he finds flowing out of him.
“Making subs is easy,” Muntsy said. “Writing is hard.”
It’s not a new hobby for the former sandwich slinger. He’s been writing since he was 13, even if long days at the shop sometimes made him too tired to put a pen to paper once he got home.
“I got all these things that I want to get out,” he said. “I’m trying to start on them and I’m having fun with them.”
He has more time to spend in his favorite nature spots too, like walking around Brooksby Farm or driving up to Gloucester to relax by the ocean.
It’s not clear yet what Muntsy will do once he’s finished resting for the next few months. Just that he’ll look back fondly at the people who have helped him get this far.
“I don’t miss slinging sandwiches right now,” he said. “The only thing I miss is the bonds, the people and the conversations.”
