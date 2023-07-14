BEVERLY — The family that has owned and operated Stephy’s Kitchen for 30 years has sold the business, but the well-known breakfast and brunch spot is not going anywhere.
New owner Andri Bena, who officially took over the business Wednesday, said Stephy’s Kitchen will remain open under the same name and with the same longtime employees.
“It’s going to stay exactly the same,” Bena said.
Bena bought the Beckford Street restaurant from Valeri Moutsoulas and Alex Brownlee, the mother and daughter who have run the place since Charlie Moutsoulas, Valeri’s husband and Alex’s father, died in 2013.
Valeri Moutsoulas, who is 67, said it was time for her to retire after working in the restaurant industry her whole life. and Brownlee, 34, who has been working at Stephy’s since she was 18, said it’s time for her to make a change as well.
Brownlee said she and her mother have been through a lot in the last 10 years, including the loss of Brownlee’s brother, Michael Moutsoulas, in November after a three-year battle with ALS. He left behind a wife and three young children. Stephenie Moutsoulas, Brownlee’s sister and the person the restaurant was named after, also has ALS.
“When Mike passed it prompted us into thinking life is too short,” Brownlee said. “Time needs to be spent with the ones you love.”
Charlie and Valeri opened Stephy’s Kitchen in 1993 in the Gloucester Crossing section of Beverly. It developed a reputation as a place with a hometown feel and a family atmosphere, with the friendly Charlie setting the tone from back in the kitchen.
When Charlie died at age 61 after a six-year battle with multiple myeloma, Brownlee said she and her mother, who both live in Peabody, had to decide whether to keep Stephy’s running.
“That was a tough time,” she said. “I quit school and said, ‘I’m going to do this with my mom.’ We have pretty much kept the place the same.”
The key to their success, both mother and daughter said, was treating everyone, customers and staff, with respect. Many of the employees have worked there for years, including several family members.
“People need to feel comfortable when they walk in the door,” Brownlee said. “You’ve got to say ‘hello’ and walk over to their table. People say it’s not just about the food, it’s about how they feel when they walk in.”
Bena, who has been in the restaurant industry since he moved to the United States from Albania with his family in 1996, ran Gio’s Pizza in Danvers with his mother for 10 years and now operates Maple Street Cafe in that town.
“When I heard that such an iconic place like Stephy’s was available, I had to take a look,” he said.
Moutsoulas and Brownlee said they are excited to turn the place over to Bena. Brownee has known Bena since they went to elementary school in Peabody together.
“This is exactly what we wanted,” Moutsoulas said. “We hoped somebody would come up and appreciate it and carry on Charlie’s legacy.”
“And that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” Bena said.
Longtime customer Victor Willis said he will miss the Moutsoulas family. Willis, 91, lives around the corner on Simon Street and has been going to Stephy’s for breakfast every day since his wife died in 2001.
“It’s heartbreaking, but I can understand it,” Willis said of the sale. “I can’t say enough about Stephy’s. It was family, really.”
