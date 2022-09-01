TOPSFIELD – Ionic entertainer Chubby Checker will perform at the Topsfield Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
The man who set off a craze with “The Twist," returns to the Grandstand stage at 7 p.m. There's sure to be some dancing when Checker does “Let's Twist Again,” and “Limbo Rock.”
“It’s been four years since Chubby Checker performed at the fair and I’ve been looking forward to having him back ever since,” Topsfield Fair General Manager James O’Brien, said.
“You won’t want to miss your opportunity to see this legendary performer live.”
It was back in July 1960 when an 18-year-old Checker introduced his version of "The Twist" at the Rainbow Club in beachfront Wildwood, N.J.
"The Twist" went on to top of the Billboard Hot 100 not just in 1960, but yet again in a separate chart run in late 1961. The first success was attributed to teens, and the unprecedented second No. 1 Billboard ranking was driven by older audiences following Checker's appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, which seen by more than 10 million viewers.
In September 2008, Billboard named "The Twist" at the top of its list of the most popular singles ever recorded and reaffirmed it's place at the top again in 2013.
The concert is free with a paid admission to the fair.
Ticket prices are $20 each every day. Discount admission tickets are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Sept. 29. General admission discount tickets can be purchased for only $15 plus a $2 convenience fee with the Fair’s new electronic ticket system. Tickets are good any day during the fair’s 11-day run. Children under eight are free with an adult admission ticket.