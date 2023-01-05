PEABODY — A proposal for a controversial access point through Peabody to a Lynn subdivision was expected to be withdrawn Thursday night.
Attorney David Ankeles submitted a letter to the Peabody Planning Board on behalf of his client Ted Smith Enterprises, Inc., on Dec. 21 to withdraw a request for the board to officially recognize Westford Avenue as a road in Peabody, since it only existed on century-old plans for projects that were never developed.
If the board had accepted Westford Avenue, it would have given the subdivision, which sits across the Lynn line, road and possible utility access through the Longwood Avenue neighborhood in South Peabody.
The board would have had to vote to accept the withdrawal at its meeting Thursday night, which occurred after The Salem News' print deadline.
“I apologize. It was a mistake on my part to think that access to four or five moderately priced homes would not anger people to the point it has,” Ankeles wrote in the letter. “In 53 years of practice before various boards in the city of Peabody, I have never heard or been subjected to outbursts like those before your board at prior meetings. I’m sorry you were.”
Residents of the Longwood Avenue neighborhood attended several Planning Board meetings about the proposed subdivision this fall, with one neighbor shouting at the board for not giving them a chance to speak at a Nov. 3 meeting.
But their opposition wasn’t to the project itself — just that developers sought access to the property through Peabody via Westford Avenue, said George Guanci, who lives in the neighborhood.
“It’s an older neighborhood. It’s over 100 years old,” Guanci said. “The streets are fairly narrow. In fact, on a couple of streets, two cars cannot pass each other without one having to pull way over on private property to allow a car to pass by.
“We opposed it over its impact on the neighborhood from a traffic perspective, and then also the disruption that would have been caused by the construction itself,” he said.
Neighbors and Planning Board members were concerned that granting the development access through Peabody would allow those homes to receive utilities from Peabody without paying the city fair compensation for them.
Senior Planner Andrew Levin said in September that water and sewer would come in from Peabody while electricity would likely be provided by National Grid, and if not, the task would go to the Peabody Municipal Light Plant despite property taxes going solely to Lynn. It was not immediately clear if Peabody or Lynn first responders would have to respond to emergencies at the new subdivision.
Neighbors with parcels located on a nearby ledge were also worried that blasting during the development's construction could damage their properties, and that increased water access in the area could create problems for Spring Pond nearby, Guanci said.
Guanci and his neighbors found other paper roads in Lynn that are better options for the developers, he said, but Ankeles told the board this fall that Westford Avenue is the only legal option for a roadway to and from the development.
“Nonetheless, in conversations with abutters polite enough to discuss issues with me I promised to seek alternatives to Westford Avenue,” Ankeles said in the letter. “My client will continue to do so but will not continue with his present application.”
