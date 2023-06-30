NEWBURYPORT — A Hamilton attorney was sentenced to nine months in jail Tuesday after pleading guilty to a single count of possessing child pornography.
William E. Searson, 81, was initially sentenced to 2½ years behind bars but saw Ipswich District Court Judge Peter Doyle suspend all but nine months of that sentence for three years. After serving his jail sentence, Searson will be under house arrest for nine months. Ipswich District Court is located in the same building as Newburyport District Court.
During his time on probation, Searson must wear a GPS monitoring device, undergo a sex offender evaluation, must stay away and have no contact with anyone under 18 years of age, and cannot use social media or email.
Before Doyle pronounced the sentence, Searson’s attorney, Stephen Roth described his client as a former general counsel for Salem State College and a Massachusetts Bar Association member since 1966. Roth asked Doyle to forgo jail time and sentence Searson to three years probation.
Searson was arraigned on the charge on Nov. 22, and was released after posting $1,000 cash bail.
Court documents show that on Oct. 2, Hamilton police Detective Joe Achadinha was contacted by a state police trooper who works with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The tip involved Searson conducting a search for child pornography and downloading images. Court records indicate Searson downloaded two images showing a naked young child. The internet protocol number related to the computer Searson used to access and download the images was recorded and sent to the trooper, according to Achadinha’s report.
The trooper obtained a subpoena allowing him to ask internet provider Comcast for the person linked to the IP number, which turned out to be Searson.
After being tipped off by the trooper, Achadinha and another Hamilton police officer visited Searson on Nov. 1, at his home. The officers told Searson they were investigating a tip involving child pornography and asked if they could look at his computer to clear up what Achadinha called a “misunderstanding.”
Searson appeared nervous but told officers he would get his computer and bring it back to the officers they could take a look at it. Achadinha quickly realized that Searson owned a desktop and not a laptop and there was no realistic way he could bring it back it. That prompted Achadinha to follow Searson into the other room. There he saw Searson sitting at his desk frantically trying to close all the browsers on his screen.
“Before he could close all the browsers, I could clearly see images of what looked like nude children on his computer. I reached to grab William’s hand but he was able to close all of the browsers. However, I clearly observed what appeared to be child pornographic images on his computer,” Achadinha wrote in his report.
Achadinha escorted Searson back to the other room and arrested him. Soon after Searson’s arrest, Achadinha obtained a warrant to search his computer and to seize nine thumb drives found by the computer, according to the detective’s report.