LAWRENCE — A Lawrence-based attorney who specialized in representing clients facing foreclosure has been suspended from practicing law for 18 months.
Michael M. McArdle was found to have violated multiple professional conduct rules involving client funds, fees and an unusual fee arrangement that did not align with standard approved forms, according to a summary provided by the state’s Board of Bar Overseers.
The suspension was approved in December by a Supreme Judicial Court justice and took effect last month.
The Board of Bar Overseers concluded that 18 months was appropriate based on the number of violations, McArdle’s “lack of insight,” and the losses caused to one of his clients.
It also took into account that the clients, by and large, were financially and emotionally vulnerable.
One client, who was facing foreclosure on her Newbury home and then filed bankruptcy, was paying McArdle $500 a month for what a hearing committee and the BBO concluded was “almost no legal services.” By the time the woman hired a new lawyer, in 2017, she had paid McArdle $19,000.
The woman, who sued McArdle separately, did reach a settlement with the lawyer in 2021.
But the BBO also found other violations, including some related to his use of “unreasonable and illegal fee agreements,” which involved “ill-defined and excessive” fees, “monthly fees that bore no relation to the work performed, retainers that the respondent did not have to earn, non-refundable up-front fees, early termination fees, and other clearly excessive fees,” according to the board’s decision.
According to the findings of a hearing committee, the unusual “foreclosure defense client fee agreement” clients would sign included provisions for a monthly fee regardless of whether any work was done during that billing period, a “reverse contingency” fee, and a clause that granted McArdle a security interest in the property in the event he was not paid.
In addition, the board found that McArdle failed to properly manage his client funds accounts and used funds from those accounts to support a charity he and a family member operated, a Lawrence youth soccer program called “Beyond Soccer.”
A hearing committee report concluded that McArdle “lacks insight into his basic ethical obligations or any evident appreciation of how extensively he violated them,” and “has not acknowledged the nature, effects, or implications of his misconduct.”
The panel found that his testimony “displayed a dismissive attitude toward his obligations under the rules of professional conduct, especially those rules designed to prevent the types of misconduct that occurred here.”
The hearing committee found that McArdle treated the client funds account as “a personal line of credit,” commingling it with his own. “He seems to believe such violations are excusable because things worked out in the end and everyone got the money they were owed. That attitude is unacceptable.”
The hearing committee and the Board of Bar Overseers both concluded that there was misconduct, but took differing views on its significance.
The hearing committee concluded that McArdle was sincerely trying to make his services accessible to financially tapped-out clients who otherwise couldn’t obtain legal help fighting their foreclosure, by creating a mechanism where they could spread the cost over monthly payments.
The board, meanwhile, said that while McArdle’s intent may have been to help, he was still required to follow the rules of professional conduct.
“The board agreed with the Hearing Committee that appropriate aggravating factors included the cumulative effect of multiple violations, the respondent’s lack of insight, and the harm caused to the (Newbury) client,” the board said in a summary of the case.
The board considered the vulnerability of the clients who went to McArdle as an aggravating factor.