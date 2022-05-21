BOSTON — The wide open race to replace outgoing state Auditor Suzanne Bump is heating up with three candidates who are running for the opening having qualified for the ballot.
On Tuesday, Republican Anthony Amore dropped off about 7,000 signatures from registered voters at the Secretary of State’s office to meet the qualifications to run for auditor in the Nov. 8 elections.
Amore, of Winchester, is the chief of security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum who headed a probe into the infamous 1990 art heist and was the 2018 Republican nominee for secretary of state. He said he wants to bring his extensive background as an investigator to the auditor’s office.
“I’ve done this sort of work for three decades, and have conducted countless audits and inspections,” Amore said Tuesday after submitting petitions to qualify for the ballot. “I think I would bring a lot of ability and perspective to the job, that I don’t think the Democratic candidates in the race can.”
Before taking over security at the Gardner Museum, Amore was part of a team that overhauled security at Logan International Airport after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
He is running with the backing of Gov. Charlie Baker, a two-term Republican who isn’t seeking reelection. In his endorsement, Baker said Amore would be a “watchdog” who “will keep the checks and balances on Beacon Hill” and help preserve and continue the work” of administration when he steps down next year.
Amore welcomes the endorsement but said he isn’t looking to be “the Republican auditor” and won’t be bringing his political ideology to the job.
“This is about professionalism, not politics,” he said. “I want to be the taxpayers’ auditor, and a watchdog over the finances of state government.”
The decision by Bump, a Democrat, not to seek a fourth term has sparked a wide-open race for the post that is rarely without an incumbent candidate.
Amore, who currently has no Republican challenger, will face the winner of the Sept. 6 Democratic primary between state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and Chris Dempsey, a Brookline transit advocate, who are also seeking the job.
DiZoglio, a former state representative making her first run for a statewide office, qualified for the ballot more than two weeks ago after turning in about 6,500 signatures of registered voters.
Dempsey, who is also making his first run for statewide office, turned in more than 5,000 signatures to the Secretary of State’s office last week, his campaign said.
The political newcomer’s campaign got a boost on Wednesday after Bump endorsed his bid to replace her, calling him a “proven watchdog for the public interest” in a letter to fellow Democrats and citing his efforts to oppose Boston’s bid to host the 2024 Olympics.
To qualify for the ballot, auditor candidates must have been Massachusetts residents for at least five years prior to their candidacy and submit signatures from at least 5,000 registered voters.
So far, DiZoglio has a significant advantage over other candidates in the money race, with about $524,395 in her campaign account as of April 30, according her reports to the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
A sizable chunk of that was raised during her previous legislative campaigns. She has raised $165,103 since January, according to filings.
Dempsey, by comparison, had $339,071 in his campaign kitty at the end of April and has raised $129,343 so far this year, according to his campaign finance reports.
Amore has raised nearly $45,000 since he entered the race in early March, according to his latest OCPF filings.
Often referred to as the “chief accountability officer,” the auditor’s role involves rooting out waste and corruption. The office is tasked with reviewing the performance of state agencies and contractors, identifying fraud in public benefit programs, and working with cities and towns to gauge the impact of unfunded mandates.
The job involves a four-year term and a $190,000 salary, with benefits.
It’s a rare occurrence that no incumbent is running for the job. The state has had just two auditors since 1986.
The late Joseph DeNucci, a Democrat and former lawmaker, served in the post for nearly a quarter century before stepping down in 2009. He was the longest-serving state auditor in state history.
Bump, a former state representative who served as labor secretary under former Gov. Deval Patrick’s administration, first won election to the auditor’s job in 2010.
