SALEM — State police say a suspect in the Dec. 1 shooting in the parking garage of the Encore Casino was arrested this week after a multi-agency investigative team tracked him to an apartment in Salem.
Steven Gonzalez, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning, after troopers, Salem and Everett officers, and members of a U.S. Marshals Task Force immediately headed to the apartment upon receiving intelligence that he was believed to be staying there, according to a press statement. He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Salem police station for booking.
Gonzalez is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to police.
Police said that on the night of Dec. 1, members of the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit and Everett police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the garage at the Everett casino. Upon arrival, they located ballistics evidence. The subsequent investigation identified the shooter as Gonzalez and determined that he fired multiple rounds at a group of men following an altercation, according to police.
Investigators also learned that Gonzalez, whose last known address at that time was in Peabody, fled the area on foot after the shooting and was later picked up by someone in a motor vehicle, the statement said. Police said it did not appear that anyone was struck by the gunfire.