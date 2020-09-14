BOSTON — The nation's largest auto makers are spending tens of millions of dollars to defeat a referendum updating the state's "right to repair" law, making it the most costly question on the November ballot.
Question 1, if approved, would overhaul a 2013 state law requiring the car companies to share diagnostic and repair information with vehicle owners and independent repair shops.
A coalition opposed to the measure had raised nearly $25 million as of Aug. 30 to blanket the airwaves ahead of the Nov. 3 election, according to filings with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance. Most of the contributions to the Coalition for Safe and Secure Data were from auto manufacturers.
General Motors contributed more than $5.1 million, while Ford Motor Company chipped in $4.1 million, according to OCPF filings. Toyota Motor of North America gave $4.2 million and American Honda Co. contributed more than $2.8 million.
"Auto manufacturers are the only ones speaking up for customers about the potentially negative impacts Question 1 would have on privacy, security and personal safety," said Conor Yunits, a spokesperson for the coalition and No on 1 campaign. "We've said from the beginning this proposal is extremely dangerous and unnecessary, and we'll do whenever we can to educate voters about its risks."
Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Right to Repair Committee had raised more than $9.2 million as of its Aug. 30 filings. The initiative is backed by national groups and a coalition of independent repair shops that argue the law needs updating to close loopholes that disadvantage them and consumers.
"We know they have more money, and they’re going to outspend us, but we’ll continue to fight," Tommy Hickey, the coalition's director, said. "This is about giving consumers choices to get their cars fixed."
The situation was much different eight years ago, when opponents of the "right to repair" ballot question found themselves vastly outspent by a last-minute influx of money from third-party auto repair groups.
Opponents point out that this year's Yes on 1 campaign is financed, in part, by two national trade groups, the Auto Care Association and the Coalition for Auto Repair Equality, as well as auto part giants like Autozone and O'Reilly Auto Parts.
"This is not local repair shops driving this," Yunits said. "This is about national retail auto-parts suppliers who want your data so they can increase their profits."
The existing law requires automakers to provide dealers and shops access to the computer codes needed to diagnose and repair certain problems.
The "right to repair" coalition says the law unfairly allows manufacturers to use wireless technology to steer business toward dealerships.
Opponents say the law already accounts for technological advances and doesn’t need updating.
The state places no restrictions on donations to ballot committees. Corporations, interest groups, labor unions and others often get involved, underwriting a deluge of advertising.
Both groups are spending heavily on TV ads to convince voters ahead of November's election, with each side accusing the other of making deceptive claims.
A recent ad paid for by the No on 1 campaign has stirred controversy for suggesting sexual predators could more easily stalk victims if the question passes. The ad features a young woman walking to her vehicle in an empty parking garage as the camera follows her.
"Domestic violence advocates say a sexual predator could use the data to stalk their victims," a narrator says. "Vote no on 1, keep your data safe."
Hickey called the claims in the ad an "egregious accusation" based on an unrelated California law, and he accused opponents of "resorting to scare tactics" to sway voters.
Yunits said the coalition stands behind the claims, which are based on the testimony of domestic violence advocates about the potential for abuse using the data. He said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has also raised concerns the law could increase the risk of cybersecurity attacks.
"This would create a system that has no cybersecurity protections," he said. "All of this information would be out there for anyone who wants it."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
