[Story Developing] The Biden administration's new plan to expand vaccine shipments should help ramp up administration in Massachusetts, though Gov. Charlie Baker cautioned that specific details are still unclear and that demand continues to outpace supply.
Federal officials plan to boost the amount of vaccines distributed to states, territories and tribes by about 16% for the next three weeks, up to a minimum of 10 million doses per week in that span.
While the additional supply will help, Baker said Wednesday that governors still have only a rough outline of the expansion one day after President Joe Biden announced it.
"The conversation we had with the administration was about a national number, but they said we should be careful about projecting that national adjustment to our own states," Baker told reporters at a budget press conference, referring to a recent call between the National Governors Association and federal officials. "We haven't heard officially what that will mean for Massachusetts."
"I'm hoping by tomorrow, certainly by Friday, we'll know what the answer to that is," Baker added. "I heard the same 17% number, but they made very clear to us: don't just assume that means you're going to get 17% (more) of what you have."
Most of the question-and-answer section of Baker's fiscal year 2022 spending plan event focused on vaccinations, where the governor continued to defend the administration's rollout plan after multiple reported instances of adults 75 and over struggling to access a new website to make appointments.
Baker said he anticipated "there will be a large number of residents trying to secure a limited number of appointments" as the vaccine plan's second phase begins next week, and urged those who cannot secure a time slot to "be patient" and continue to check the website.
~ Chris Lisinski/SHNS