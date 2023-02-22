PEABODY — Mateo Jakic weighed just 1 pound and 15 ounces when he was born prematurely on Oct. 28. Over three months later, he was finally welcomed home Sunday with a special escort by Peabody police officers.
“Every intersection that we came to was blocked off and I would just start crying again because I couldn’t believe that everybody was working that day for Mateo,” his mother Samantha Jakic said.
Mateo is Samantha and her husband Marsid’s first child. At just 25 weeks along when her water broke, Samantha was rushed to Mass General Hospital in Boston and gave birth to him three days later.
The Jakics stayed with their son every day, night and holiday while he was in the hospital.
“To have a baby so premature, they tell you all those statistics of what could go wrong and if he would survive or not, and he’s just been the strongest boy through the whole thing,” Samantha said.
Mateo was eventually transferred to Salem Hospital, where his parents learned how to feed and care for him. With Mateo finally out of intensive care, Samantha wanted to organize a special homecoming for him upon his discharge at 11 a.m. Sunday — a little over a week from his original due date of Feb. 8.
Originally, she planned for a caravan of family and friends to lead them home to Peabody, just as her husband’s Albanian family would do for a couple on their wedding day.
“It’s not a bride and a groom, but he deserves this type of recognition after what we’ve been through,” Samantha said.
She worried a parade of balloon-decorated cars might cause traffic problems on their way through Salem and Peabody. A text later to her friend Andy Greenberg, a Peabody police officer, and she had the thumbs up to do it.
“Before you know it, he had the whole police department’s first shift working for us that day,” she said.
Greenberg and Sgt. Mike Bettencourt organized for officers to lead the escort and stop traffic at all the intersections between Salem Hospital and their home in West Peabody.
“(Andy) is top notch. He’s always looking out for the community,” said Lt. David Bonfanti, the department’s public information officer. “That’s the type of police officer (Andy) is, and Mike Bettencourt and all the patrol guys that just stepped up and did the right thing by the family.”
As for little Mateo and his parents, they’re finally all at home, happy and healthy.
“I feel like people take advantage of bringing home their baby, losing sleep, getting to feed the baby and giving the baby all their attention and love, and you just get caught up in the stress,” Samantha said. “I’m just enjoying every second of it.”
To watch Mateo’s journey home Sunday, go to https://tinyurl.com/mateojakic.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.