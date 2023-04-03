ROCKPORT — A federal appeals court panel has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by a group of residents near Rockport’s Back Beach who say the town is ignoring their concerns over divers in the area.
The ad hoc “Back Beach Neighbors Committee,” an unofficial group of property owners, filed suit back in 2020, alleging, among other things, that the town was violating their equal protection rights by failing to enforce rules and bylaws in their neighborhood the same way they would in other parts of town.
But in a decision released on March 27, First Circuit Judge Sandra Lynch, writing for the three-judge panel, concluded that the Back Beach group has failed to show there is any other part of town where the circumstances are similar — a beach with public parking and restrooms.
She went on to write that the group’s attorney, Michael Walsh, “misconstrues” a U.S. Supreme Court decision from 2008 when he argued that the neighbors no longer have to show there are any other “similarly situated” neighborhoods.
The decision is the latest development in an ongoing dispute between the group of residents and the town of Rockport over the use of the beach.
The property owners say the town has failed to consistently enforce rules and bylaws concerning beach access and hours, parking and diving, which has led to the area becoming a popular spot for scuba divers.
That, they say, has led to noise from “clanging tanks” keeping neighbors awake, divers “engaging in actual public nudity” while changing into diving suits, which they say is upsetting to both the neighbors and “impressionable” children and grandchildren; trash, and parking issues such as blocked driveways or hindered access for emergency vehicles.
They also contend that some divers have harassed or retaliated against neighbors who have called the police by “doxxing” a resident by posting personal information on an online diving forum.
They say that by failing to “mitigate the harmful effects” of divers using the beach by enforcing the rules, the town is essentially encouraging divers to use Back Beach instead of other locations in town.
“Even if, as the (Back Beach Neighborhood) Committee contends, the town’s public beaches are appropriate units of comparison in the class-of-one equal protection analysis, the complaint falls short of plausibly alleging that the town’s other beaches are similarly situated to Back Beach,” Lynch wrote.
The judge noted that the existence of public parking, in particular, differentiates Back Beach from other beaches in town, which lack that amenity — and thus would not be subject to parking enforcement.
Lynch noted in a footnote to her decision that during arguments on the appeal, Walsh suggested the town’s creation of public parking at Back Beach but not at other beaches was also an equal protection violation.
Walsh said his clients are “disappointed” by the outcome.
“It’s hard to see yourself and your neighbors being treated differently from other residential coastal neighborhoods in town and not feel that it’s unfair,” said Walsh in an email. He suggested that while the group is exploring its remaining legal options, they may turn instead to a political remedy “in asking the town’s fellow residents for sympathy”
“The residents in Rockport, as a whole, are civic-minded and active in their government,” Walsh said. “Town Hall doesn’t push them around. My clients, like their neighbors, will continue to advocate for Rockport to be a quiet residential community with the charming downtown well-known to all.”
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis