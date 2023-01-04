After “decades off for good behavior,” longtime Fairport Convention drummer Dave Mattacks of Marblehead will rejoin the iconic British band for a month-plus tour of the U.K. in February.
For the uninitiated, Fairport Convention took traditional English folk music, electrified it and turned the late 1960s-’70s U.K. rock scene on its head. Well, sort of.
Initially thought of as the English answer to the Jefferson Airplane, Fairport Convention grabbed hold of the traditional tunes of the islands and made them their own, instead of following the acid-drenched San Francisco sound.
Never chart-toppers, they built a niche following at home and made a few inroads in the U.S. and over the 55 years since the first Fairport release, the band — with almost 30 albums — has been critically acclaimed but never top of the pops.
Mattacks, who was a member of the band on three different stints before moving to Marblehead home in 2000, said he’s excited about joining his old bandmates.
When Mattacks left the band in 1998 and moved state-side, Fairport Convention tapped Gerry Conway as drummer. After more than two decades with the band, Conway bowed out of the upcoming 2023 tour after it had already been booked. Mattacks said the band could have continued on without drums, but decided to ask him to join up.
“I’ve been guesting — doing a guest spot — at their yearly music festival in England called Cropredy ... and we’ve all been getting on very well. They asked, ‘We have this tour, would you be willing to it? So I thought ‘why not?’” I’ve got a lot of new material to learn. It’s not just a nostalgia thing, it’s not me, or the band, just plowing through old stuff. As Simon Nicol, one of the original members of the band, says ‘We want to make sure we never become our own tribute act.’ It’s going to be fun,” he said.
The growing popularity of the band’s three-day Oxfordshire festival, which attracts 20,000 people, initially brought Mattacks back into the Fairport Convention sphere after “a couple of decades off for good behavior,” he said.
“The band said the festival is getting bigger and bigger — would you come over and guest, and do double drums with Gerry on some songs and maybe play with (Fairport Convention alum) Richard Thompson. and I said ‘yeah, fine, I’d be happy to.’”
Something to prove?
“When that started happening, it was maybe back in 2014 or ‘15, and I think because a lot of water had gone under the bridge and everybody had grown up, we just all got along really well,” he said. “I was thinking ‘this is great.’ If I’m honest, I think I went through a stage which contributed to me coming over here where I was, not so much wanting to get away from, but to prove that I wasn’t just a folk drummer, which was the tag I had in England...’Oh, yeah, he’s the folk guy’ and I was would say “You mean like Jethro Tull and XTC and Paul McCartney, that kind of folk music?”
By moving to the states, Mattacks said he found not a fresh start, but a clean slate.
“Whereas over here, it was almost like starting from scratch ... so I kind of reinvented myself. I had a kind of a feeling that I had to put some distance between myself and the band and that kind of music. When I felt that I had grown out of that phase, and started being a guest with them at that U.K. music festival, I thought ‘no this is great. These are all parts of my musical roots’ and it was quite enjoyable.”
Road warrior?
The five-week campaign won’t be like the tours of old, he said. Mattacks recalled a mid-1980s tour where Fairport Convention played 41 days in a row.
“That just about did all of us in. The band’s too wise to do anything like that now. I think we’re doing basically six or five nights a week. We get a night off and an exciting chance to do laundry and things like that. It’s not as if we’re playing thrash-metal or anything like that,” he said.
Besides, it’s not like Mattacks shuns the road.
Every year, he tours with Feast of Fiddles — a ensemble that includes a full band and six violinists — for two weeks in the U.K. In fact, after the Fairport Convention tour ends in March, he’ll have a two-week break and then go back on the road with Feast of Fiddles.
Mattacks regularly plays locally, with several great local talents. He’s often at the Rhumb Line in Gloucester (Thursday, Jan. 5) with Mike O’Connell, Dave Sag and Dave Brown. A few gigs are still upcoming — shows at Chianti Cafe in Beverly with Dan King, Dave Brown and Wolf Ginandes, and Sally O’Brien’s in Somerville with Dennis Brennan, Steve Sadler and Jim Haggerty — before he flies to the U.K. for the tour’s Feb. 1 opener in Tewkesbury, in the south of England.
American ears
“In the states, to call Fairport Convention’s following a cult would pretty accurate. “
Back in the’60s-’70s, the band attracted fans on the East Coast and in a couple of pockets across the U.S., Chicago, and on the West Coast, he said, “but apart from that we really couldn’t get arrested.”
“I get it. Generally, Americans have grown up on American-oriented popular music, ostensibly either blues-based, or coming out of American musical hall tradition ... When they hear voices that sound like Martin Carthy or Richard Thompson, they can’t relate to it because of what they are so used to hearing in the main(stream). When they hear English bands, they are used to hearing a transatlantic spin on the voice, hence the popularity of the Rod Stewarts and Roger Daltrys.”
Without that spin, some listeners have a hard time connecting, he said.
“When they hear that voice (without the spin), most people switch off, they can’t relate to it. It’s the same with the melodic structure of the songs, it doesn’t connect with a vast majority people and I think that’s why the band has never been really popular.
When you put an entertainment slant on it and you dress it up the way Tull dressed it up — and you do the heavy metal guitar thing, with all due respect to Martin Barre — it suddenly becomes a bit more palatable. But Fairport’s musical approach has always escaped most people.”
During his time with Fairport Convention, Mattacks found himself playing or recording with an impressive list of stars — Paul McCartney, Elton John, George Harrison, Jimmy Page, Joan Armatrading, Brian Eno, Nick Drake and even the legendary Peter Green.
Since moving to the states, he’s been busy touring or recording with artists such as Mary Chapin Carpenter, Richard Thompson, Juliana Hatfield, Susan Tedeschi, Martin Sexton and Rosanne Cash.
After all, it is ‘New’ England
Mattacks said he’s happy to be at home in Marblehead.
“I really like New England and I really, really like Boston. When I came over, I knew I wasn’t going to settle in New York because at that point in my life I didn’t want to end up in a tiny square box, hustling. The whole recording world was, if not on its ‘legs’ — it certainly wasn’t feeling very well. So the heyday of that musical world was kind of over and I wasn’t going to try to ‘break into the scene’ or anything like that. Although I’ve got a handful of super friends down in Nashville, politically, that’s not my cup of tea at all. And the West Coast, I would enjoy but it would feel like a lifetime away.”
Mattacks and his wife, Caron, settled in the Boston area and early on — between Mary Chapin Carpenter tours - spent time with Duke Levine, a celebrated Boston-area guitarist.
Levine introduced Mattacks to Marblehead’s noted film and TV composer Mason Daring, who suggested the couple spend the night if they visited. Mattacks took up Daring up on his offer.
“We had several days of waking up in Mason Daring’s spare bedroom overlooking Marblehead Harbor. Basically, we said, ‘We’ve got to start somewhere and this might be a good place. And the (house) hunt started and 23 years later, we’re still here. “
The move has been good for him in so many ways, he said.
“Musically, it’s done so much for me. I wanted to get into certain types of music a little deeper, and learn more about them, and try and lose some of the stiffness in my playing. I’m still working on that but there’s something being around the wonderful musicians in this part of the world. Hopefully, they’ve all helped make my groove a little bit better, and a little less four-square and maybe put a little grease into my playing.”
IF YOU GO
DAVID MATTACKS
with KBMG — Dan King, Dave Brown and Wolf Ginandes
Friday, Jan. 13, 7-9 p.m.
Chianti Cafe, 285 Cabot St., Beverly
Tickets: King Brown Mattacks Ginandes @ Chianti Club - Jan 13 2023, 7:00PM
DAVID MATTACKS
with Dennis Brennan, Steve Sadler and Jim Haggerty
Friday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m.
Sally O’Brien’s, 335 Somerville Ave., Somerville
Info: www.sallyobriensbar.com