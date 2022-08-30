Students across the North Shore are heading back to school this week prior to Labor Day.
In Peabody, students at the city’s schools in grades K-12 all returned for the fall on Monday.
Meanwhile, students in grades 1-5 at the Carlton School in Salem also resumed class Monday while the rest of Salem’s pupils in grades 1-12 started Tuesday. Kindergartners and preschoolers started later in the week or after Labor Day.
Beverly’s first day for most grades is Wednesday, along with Ipswich, Swampscott, Hamilton-Wenham, Masconomet, the Tri-Town School Union and Essex Tech.
Danvers and Marblehead return on Sept. 6.