BOSTON — Supporters of providing photo identification to cast ballots in elections are making another push to put the question before the state’s voters.
Several ballot questions proposed for the 2024 elections, which cleared a legal review by Attorney General Andrea Campbell this week, would require voters to show their ID before being given a ballot at a polling place on Election Day.
Voters who cast their ballots through the mail would be required to include a photocopy of their identification sent to local election clerks for processing, under the proposals.
A summary of the proposed referendum points out that voters who don’t have ID, or forget to bring it with them, would still be allowed to cast a ballot by filling out an formal affidavit “attesting to their identity, residence, and citizenship.”
“To affirm the integrity of the electoral process, before being given a ballot on election day at a polling place, each prospective voter must present identification to a properly designated poll worker,” the proposal states.
The push for voter ID has become a perennial effort for the state’s Republicans, who point out that at least 36 other states require some form of photo ID to cast a ballot in federal, state or local elections.
But Amy Carnevale, chairwoman of the Massachusetts Republican Party, said recent polling has shown bipartisan support among the state’s voters for a requirement to show ID to cast a ballot in elections. She said MassGOP will be backing the referendum, as it has with previous efforts to require voter ID.
“It’s not a burden to show an ID to vote,” Carnevale said. “IDs are commonly available and it hasn’t created any problems in other states that require it.”
In 2021, a similar GOP-led plan to require ID to vote in elections fizzled out after proponents failed to turn in enough signatures to make the 2022 ballot.
Republican lawmakers have filed several bills in the current legislative session to require voter ID, which are pending before the Committee on Election Laws.
But it seems unlikely those will be taken up in the Democrat-controlled Legislature, where lawmakers have been reluctant to approve similar proposals in the past.
Voting rights advocates say voter fraud is largely nonexistent in Massachusetts, so the change is unnecessary.
Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts, said many members of low-income communities and minorities face barriers to obtaining driver’s licenses or government ID.
“Voter ID is really a solution in search of a problem,” he said. “These proposals are clearly aimed at restricting the right to vote, which would move our democracy in the wrong direction. We need to do everything we can to make it easier for people to vote.”
Foster said requiring people to get an ID puts a “financial barrier between someone and their constitutionally protected right to vote.”
Secretary of State Bill Galvin, a Democrat who oversees the state’s elections, also opposes a voter ID requirement, arguing that it would disenfranchise voters.
Still, a 2021 University of Massachusetts at Amherst poll found more than half of respondents, or 55%, support requiring voter ID to vote in elections.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.